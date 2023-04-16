99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM
Lemons
Lemons.
Pixabay Photo

1. Lemony fresh

This fruit ain't no lemon. I mean, well, it is a lemon, but in a good way. In Tuesday's Post Bulletin, food writer Holly Ebel shares some thoughts — and recipes — that show the versatility of this citrus icon.

Mayo vs. Century Girls Lacrosse
Mayo's Alaina Ripley, sophomore, makes a catch under defense from Century's Sophie Langsdale during a matchup at Mayo on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Century won 16-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

2. Spring sports in full swing

The high school lacrosse season, the last of spring sports to get going, is underway. We'll preview Rochester's teams in Tuesday's Post Bulletin Sports section and at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

3. The UMR vision

Will they or won't they? UMR officials plan for that permanent college campus as enrollment continues to grow at the Rochester branch of the state's flagship institution of higher learning. Reporter Matt Stolle takes a look at the issues and progress in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

TATE.PRITCHARD.jpg
Lakeville South forward Tate Pritchard (3) attempts to deflect a shot past Hill-Murray goalie Jack Erickson during a Class AA boys hockey state tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Pritchard, an affiliate player for the Austin Bruins, hopes to lead the Cougars back to state this season.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

4. Back on the ice

Tate Pritchard, a hockey player from Lakeville whose coach says has NHL potential, thought his hockey career might be over after suffering a severe cut to his hand during the Section 1AA championship game in Rochester in March. Last week, Pritchard was back on the ice, this time for the Austin Bruins. We'll have his recovery and rebound story this week.

5. The GOP response?

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann takes his turn — a week after his DFL counterpart did so — with reporter Matt Stolle. Hann talks about the DFL's move to the left this session is a point Republicans hope to hammer in 2024. Read it Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
