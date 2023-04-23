99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM

1. Reflection on a journey

Laura Kuisle of Rochester waited 11 years on the organ transplant list for a new liver. About a year ago, she received a partial liver transplant from a living donor she doesn’t personally know. She reflects on that experience and how her photography helped her get through years of illness.

Laura Kuisle - Liver Transplant
Laura Kuisle is pictured with her camera Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. After years on the waitlist for a new liver, Kuisle received one from a living donor in May of 2022. Throughout the transplant process, Kuisle documented her journey using photography.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Raising the bar

An artist and a contractor work together to build practical, but attractive furnishings, structures and anything else they’re asked to do. Their latest work, updating the copper bar surface at Little Thistle Brewing Co., is a work of art.

New Bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co.
Andy Arend, left, of Arrow A Sculptures, and Jeff Colwill, of Mojo Woodworks, install a new bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Trivial pursuit

How well do you know what's going on in the news? Test your knowledge and reasoning skills at the debut PB Trivia Night event. Columnist Steve Lange explains the event and has some true-life but odd local stories to get your competitive juices flowing.

4. Marathon moving

The Med City Marathon is the second longest running marathon in the state, behind only Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. This year’s race will have a twist: It won’t be held on Memorial Day weekend. Read more about changes to the marathon in Tuesday’s Post Bulletin.

Med City Marathon
Runners take off near the starting line in Byron in a past year's Med City Marathon.

5. A diamond duel

Crosstown rivals Mayo and John Marshall are scheduled to meet on the baseball field for the first time this season, on Thursday. The game is set for a 5 p.m. start on JM’s home turf, Alumni Field at John Adams Middle School. Watch for coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Thursday evening.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
