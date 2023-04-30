99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Cedric Weathersbee photo cred Michael Lockard.JPG
Cedric Weathersbee is a certified peer recovery specialist at Doc's Recovery House in Rochester, Minn.
Contributed / Michael Lockard

1. A mile in their shoes

For people suffering from addiction, peer recovery specialist — people who often have lived through recovery themselves — are a vital part of putting their lives back together. Reporter Dené K. Dryden tells the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
University of Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) celebrates during the second half against Michigan State University at Crisler Center this past season.
Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

2. Tscheking on Tschetter

After being redshirted his first season, Stewartville graduate Will Tschetter started in eight games this season for the University of Michigan men's basketball team. We catch up with him Tuesday to learn all about his time so far with the Wolverines.

3. 'Shroom time

ADVERTISEMENT

Morels, chanterelles, oysters and lions mane are among the many fungi that are culinary treats. Yes, mushroom foraging season is upon us, and food writer Holly Ebel has the details.

eda95b28e4bb4b6bd47421e8b19ae298.jpg
Jenny Shaughnessy Ferris was a top swimmer for the University of Minnesota. Now the Rochester native is living in Boulder, Colo., working as a physical therapist, and along with her husband, is expecting their first child in May.
File photo

4. Swimming into the hall

Former Rochester John Marshall and University of Minnesota swimmer Jenny Shaughnessy is already a member of at least one Hall of Fame. This week, she'll be inducted into another: The Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Lanesboro Green Home
Joe Deden and Mary Bell outside their solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

5. The Green house

What does it take to build an energy-efficient home from scratch? Reporter Rebecca Mitchell talks with Lanesboro's Mary Bell and Joe Deden about their home, which includes a solar shingled roof. Read it Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Sipping mint juleps is good for the heart
April 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Mary Gludt becomes the first female attorney in Wabasha County
April 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Mike Aikens named new coach of Rochester Mustangs
April 27, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gonda Building
Exclusive
Health
Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0141.jpg
Local
Rochester council ponders oversight of library and parks directors
April 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
sports card show
Local
Rochester sports card show brings collectors together
April 29, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Two women pose with a shovel at a construction sight.
Health
Kasson business owners join forces for a new complex with area's first birthing center
April 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger