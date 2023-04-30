5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. A mile in their shoes
For people suffering from addiction, peer recovery specialist — people who often have lived through recovery themselves — are a vital part of putting their lives back together. Reporter Dené K. Dryden tells the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
2. Tscheking on Tschetter
After being redshirted his first season, Stewartville graduate Will Tschetter started in eight games this season for the University of Michigan men's basketball team. We catch up with him Tuesday to learn all about his time so far with the Wolverines.
3. 'Shroom time
ADVERTISEMENT
Morels, chanterelles, oysters and lions mane are among the many fungi that are culinary treats. Yes, mushroom foraging season is upon us, and food writer Holly Ebel has the details.
4. Swimming into the hall
Former Rochester John Marshall and University of Minnesota swimmer Jenny Shaughnessy is already a member of at least one Hall of Fame. This week, she'll be inducted into another: The Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
5. The Green house
What does it take to build an energy-efficient home from scratch? Reporter Rebecca Mitchell talks with Lanesboro's Mary Bell and Joe Deden about their home, which includes a solar shingled roof. Read it Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT