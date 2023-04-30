5 Things to Catch

Cedric Weathersbee is a certified peer recovery specialist at Doc's Recovery House in Rochester, Minn. Contributed / Michael Lockard

1. A mile in their shoes

For people suffering from addiction, peer recovery specialist — people who often have lived through recovery themselves — are a vital part of putting their lives back together. Reporter Dené K. Dryden tells the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

University of Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) celebrates during the second half against Michigan State University at Crisler Center this past season. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

2. Tscheking on Tschetter

After being redshirted his first season, Stewartville graduate Will Tschetter started in eight games this season for the University of Michigan men's basketball team. We catch up with him Tuesday to learn all about his time so far with the Wolverines.

3. 'Shroom time

Morels, chanterelles, oysters and lions mane are among the many fungi that are culinary treats. Yes, mushroom foraging season is upon us, and food writer Holly Ebel has the details.

Jenny Shaughnessy Ferris was a top swimmer for the University of Minnesota. Now the Rochester native is living in Boulder, Colo., working as a physical therapist, and along with her husband, is expecting their first child in May. File photo

4. Swimming into the hall

Former Rochester John Marshall and University of Minnesota swimmer Jenny Shaughnessy is already a member of at least one Hall of Fame. This week, she'll be inducted into another: The Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Joe Deden and Mary Bell outside their solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

5. The Green house

What does it take to build an energy-efficient home from scratch? Reporter Rebecca Mitchell talks with Lanesboro's Mary Bell and Joe Deden about their home, which includes a solar shingled roof. Read it Tuesday.