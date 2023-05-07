5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Marathon men, and women
The annual Med City Marathon is scheduled for Saturday. We'll preview the race in Tuesday's Post Bulletin and have full coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Saturday.
2. Music for the masses
Six wards, six nights of music. Rochester Civic Music on Tuesday announces its lineup for the forWard concert series, which brings bands to local Rochester neighborhoods throughout the summer. Reporter John Molseed has the news on Tuesday.
3. Getting with the program
John Marshall High School freshman Gautam Anand who has already started making headway as a coder. Among his other accomplishments, he was part of a team of four that earned second place in a competition hosted by the Black Data Processing Associates. Reporter Jordon Shearer will talk with Gautam in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Path to U.S. Open starts at Somerby
For the first time, Somerby Golf Club in Byron will host a U.S. Open local qualifying event on Monday. Nearly 80 golfers -- from Rochester to England -- are registered for the one-day, 18-hole event. The top four finishers earn a place in one of 11, 36-hole final qualifiers, which are held across the country in June.
5. Riders storm the city
A program to put bikes into the hands of those who need them was a rousing success. Reporter Randy Petersen talks to the volunteers who made the program happen. Read it online Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.
