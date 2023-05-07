5 Things to Catch

Runners take off near the starting line in Byron in Sunday’s Scheels Med City Marathon half marathon and half marathon relay. The full marathon, 20-mile race and full marathon relay were canceled because of the extreme heat.

1. Marathon men, and women

The annual Med City Marathon is scheduled for Saturday. We'll preview the race in Tuesday's Post Bulletin and have full coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Saturday.

Siri Undlin performs with her band, Humbird at White Oaks Park in Rochester June 15, 2022 as part of the city's Civic Music Department's forWARD series of free concerts throughout the city. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. Music for the masses

Six wards, six nights of music. Rochester Civic Music on Tuesday announces its lineup for the forWard concert series, which brings bands to local Rochester neighborhoods throughout the summer. Reporter John Molseed has the news on Tuesday.

Guatam Anand, 15, shows the game he developed, "Swordbattle"on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home in Rochester. Gautam is a recognized computer programmer and has created his own games and apps. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Getting with the program

John Marshall High School freshman Gautam Anand who has already started making headway as a coder. Among his other accomplishments, he was part of a team of four that earned second place in a competition hosted by the Black Data Processing Associates. Reporter Jordon Shearer will talk with Gautam in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

A golfer hits her ball out of the sand on hole No. 15 at Somerby Golf Club in Byron in this June 11, 2018, file photo. Former Somerby employee Gordon Perkins was sentenced Monday from charges stemming from nine years of embezzlement from the company. (Post Bulletin file photo) Post Bulletin file photo

4. Path to U.S. Open starts at Somerby

For the first time, Somerby Golf Club in Byron will host a U.S. Open local qualifying event on Monday. Nearly 80 golfers -- from Rochester to England -- are registered for the one-day, 18-hole event. The top four finishers earn a place in one of 11, 36-hole final qualifiers, which are held across the country in June.

5. Riders storm the city

A program to put bikes into the hands of those who need them was a rousing success. Reporter Randy Petersen talks to the volunteers who made the program happen. Read it online Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.