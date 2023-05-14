5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Tech troubles
A recent cyberattack that disabled computers throughout the Rochester Public Schools was disruptive enough to most students. But what about those who attend RPS Online, who absolutely depend on operating technology? Jordan Shearer examines how this recent episode affected their learning.
2. The story of the end
Deah Kinion is a retired acupuncturist turned holistic aging consultant. She helps people decide how they want their end-of-life experience to be. Reporter Dené Dryden introduces readers to this death doula on Tuesday in an expansive interview.
3. Stay the night ... or longer
A former sheriff and warden are the innkeepers of the Jailhouse Inn in prison ... we mean Preston. They've owned the inn, a former jail, for five years and find that operating it allows them to express their love of local history. Rebecca Mitchell features this uncommon business.
4. Addicted to the diamond
Rochester Century's Morgan Erickson is a star pitcher for the Panthers softball team in the spring. Erickson doesn't stray far from the field in the summer, either, when she swaps her spikes for umpire's gear. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten will have Erickson's story on Tuesday.
5. Tournament time
It may seem like the spring sports season just started, but it's already time for playoffs. Boys tennis section tournaments begin this week. Most other sports begin postseason play the following week. We'll preview and have coverage of the Section 1AA boys tennis tournament this week.
