5 Things to Catch

1. Tech troubles

A recent cyberattack that disabled computers throughout the Rochester Public Schools was disruptive enough to most students. But what about those who attend RPS Online, who absolutely depend on operating technology? Jordan Shearer examines how this recent episode affected their learning.

RPS Online Chargers

2. The story of the end

Deah Kinion is a retired acupuncturist turned holistic aging consultant. She helps people decide how they want their end-of-life experience to be. Reporter Dené Dryden introduces readers to this death doula on Tuesday in an expansive interview.

Deah Kinion is a certified end-of-life doula and helps people embrace their own mortality. Kinion is photographed Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Stay the night ... or longer

A former sheriff and warden are the innkeepers of the Jailhouse Inn in prison ... we mean Preston. They've owned the inn, a former jail, for five years and find that operating it allows them to express their love of local history. Rebecca Mitchell features this uncommon business.

As one of the most popular guest rooms, the cell block once had up to eight inmates. “This is original to 1869. They took everything out, like all this steel was taken out sandblasted, repainted and put back in in the same footprint," explained Dorle Kaase, co-owner of the Historic Jailhouse Inn on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Preston. "There were eight inmates in here. There was a cell on this floor and then there was a cell upstairs, so there were 16 total.” Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

4. Addicted to the diamond

Rochester Century's Morgan Erickson is a star pitcher for the Panthers softball team in the spring. Erickson doesn't stray far from the field in the summer, either, when she swaps her spikes for umpire's gear. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten will have Erickson's story on Tuesday.

Century's Morgan Erickson slides into third base during a softball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Tournament time

It may seem like the spring sports season just started, but it's already time for playoffs. Boys tennis section tournaments begin this week. Most other sports begin postseason play the following week. We'll preview and have coverage of the Section 1AA boys tennis tournament this week.