5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Music for the masses
If you put your ear to the air, especially on a weekend night, you'll find live music in Rochester. But where to find it and how the live music scene survives are the real questions. Reporter John Molseed tunes into this topic in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
2. Hanging up the whistle
Blooming Prairie's John Bruns coached the Blossoms boys basketball team for 16 years, then directed the girls for the last eight. He has decided to step down after nearly a quarter-century as a Blossoms coach. We’ll have his story Monday.
3. Hidden history treasure
Tucked into the northeast corner of Fillmore County sits the town of Peterson, Minnesota. There, if you take a moment, you'll find a bit of history at the Peterson Station Museum. And, if you enjoy a tour, thank John Erickson, the man who founded the museum 50 years ago. We'll share the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Seasons are on the line
The spring sports season is a short one in Minnesota. It’s already playoff time, which means win or go home for area teams. We’ll preview the southeastern Minnesota softball teams and players to watch this postseason, on Tuesday.
5. The response to the attack
When Rochester Public Schools faced a cyberattack last month, district personnel did what they could to fix the problem without succumbing to the virtual criminals' demands. Reporter Jordan Shearer dug through emails among RPS staff in the moments after the attack was noticed. Read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
