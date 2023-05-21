5 Things to Catch

Live music during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in downtown Rochester. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)

1. Music for the masses

If you put your ear to the air, especially on a weekend night, you'll find live music in Rochester. But where to find it and how the live music scene survives are the real questions. Reporter John Molseed tunes into this topic in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

2. Hanging up the whistle

Blooming Prairie's John Bruns coached the Blossoms boys basketball team for 16 years, then directed the girls for the last eight. He has decided to step down after nearly a quarter-century as a Blossoms coach. We’ll have his story Monday.

John Erickson, right, and Gail Boyum sit outside the Peterson Station Museum & Visitors Center in Peterson, Minnesota. Contributed

3. Hidden history treasure

Tucked into the northeast corner of Fillmore County sits the town of Peterson, Minnesota. There, if you take a moment, you'll find a bit of history at the Peterson Station Museum. And, if you enjoy a tour, thank John Erickson, the man who founded the museum 50 years ago. We'll share the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Byron's Hattie Mathre bats during a softball game against Stewartville on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Byron Middle School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Seasons are on the line

The spring sports season is a short one in Minnesota. It’s already playoff time, which means win or go home for area teams. We’ll preview the southeastern Minnesota softball teams and players to watch this postseason, on Tuesday.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and RPS to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS' Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

5. The response to the attack

When Rochester Public Schools faced a cyberattack last month, district personnel did what they could to fix the problem without succumbing to the virtual criminals' demands. Reporter Jordan Shearer dug through emails among RPS staff in the moments after the attack was noticed. Read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.