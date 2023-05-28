5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Health care is coming
With the expansion of MinnesotaCare to include undocumented residents of Minnesota, Marco Loera Alvarez is hopeful his parents won't struggle with health care decisions so much in the future. Reporter Dené Dryden has the story on Tuesday.
2. Re-Lax
The boys and girls lacrosse playoffs begin this week and for the first time, the Mayo boys will enter the playoffs as the Big Nine Conference champions. We'll have the Spartans' story and preview the section tournaments on Tuesday.
3. Battle of the Hair
Peter Wegwerth and Taylor Schepp have a lot in common. They both work for Mayo Clinic in the biogenetics lab. And they both have great hair. That last point has become a friendly rivalry between the two, with certificates being awarded and songs about hair sung. John Sievers tells their story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Fore! And more
The Section 1 golf championships will be held this week, including a pair of meets in Rochester. Tuesday we'll take a look at some of the golfers from southeastern Minnesota who have been among the area's and state's best this season.
5. Don't waste food!
Approximately 20% of trash collected in Olmsted County comes from food waste. County officials are looking at ways to divert food waste from its waste-to-energy plant and landfill, and some local businesses and organizations are already on board. Reporter Randy Petersen focuses on the topic Saturday.
