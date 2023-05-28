99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM
IMG_4078.jpg
Marco Loera Alvarez
Contributed

1. Health care is coming

With the expansion of MinnesotaCare to include undocumented residents of Minnesota, Marco Loera Alvarez is hopeful his parents won't struggle with health care decisions so much in the future. Reporter Dené Dryden has the story on Tuesday.

Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) looks for a pass during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Re-Lax

The boys and girls lacrosse playoffs begin this week and for the first time, the Mayo boys will enter the playoffs as the Big Nine Conference champions. We'll have the Spartans' story and preview the section tournaments on Tuesday.

Hair Battle: Peter Wegwerth vs Taylor Schepp
Peter Wegwerth (left) stares down and smiles at coworker and competitor Taylor Schepp on Tuesday, May 24, 2023, in Rochester. The two stumbled across a photograph online that had a male model with a bun dressed in a leather jacket. A deal was made: if Wegwerth grew out his hair to that length, Schepp would buy him a leather jacket. Both of them recently received haircuts in time for the summer.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

3. Battle of the Hair

Peter Wegwerth and Taylor Schepp have a lot in common. They both work for Mayo Clinic in the biogenetics lab. And they both have great hair. That last point has become a friendly rivalry between the two, with certificates being awarded and songs about hair sung. John Sievers tells their story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Michael Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Fore! And more

The Section 1 golf championships will be held this week, including a pair of meets in Rochester. Tuesday we'll take a look at some of the golfers from southeastern Minnesota who have been among the area's and state's best this season.

How You Can Eliminate Food Waste
Contributed

5. Don't waste food!

Approximately 20% of trash collected in Olmsted County comes from food waste. County officials are looking at ways to divert food waste from its waste-to-energy plant and landfill, and some local businesses and organizations are already on board. Reporter Randy Petersen focuses on the topic Saturday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
