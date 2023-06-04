99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Lee Herold
Lee Herold, owner of Herold Flags, is pictured with a design he consulted on and is advocating for to replace Minnesota's current state flag. Herold is pictured outside his shop's new location Monday, March 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. A banner day

Minnesota's going to get a new flag. Amid the rest of the DFL's historic session was a bill to creating a group to make a new flag recommendation. One Rochester man is both happy and hopeful. Matt Stolle has the story Tuesday.

08b34646ac498c7fd52dd4359d81ef87.jpg
Pine Island-Stewartville Baseball Stewartville’s Andrew Simmons (3) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA West quarterfinal high school baseball game against Pine Island Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Pine Island.
Post Bulletin file photo

2. Right on target

Four Section 1 baseball champs will be crowned this week; they’ll all be two wins away from getting to play at Target Field on June 16 for a state championship. We’ll have full coverage of the section finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rochester Recordings 20.JPG
Show posters hang display at the History Center of Olmsted County May 22, 2023 for "Mosh Pits and Memories" exhibit. Included in this display is a promotional poster for Chicago indie rock band Veruca Salt who performed in Rochester June 10, 1994.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

3. Old school music scene

A new exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County will take a look at Rochester's music scene in the '90s and early 2000s through DYI music posters, old photos and vintage video. John Molseed has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) hugs teammate Braelyn Gust after winning during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Mission: Mankato

The St. Charles softball team is headed to North Mankato and the Class AA state tournament (Thursday and Friday) for the second time in three years. We’ll preview their trip to state on Tuesday and we’ll be at Caswell Park Thursday and Friday as the Saints chase a state championship.

5. A real red flag

Minnesota is the newest state with a "red-flag law," where a person's guns can be confiscated by law enforcement if someone else reports them as a possible danger to the public. Matt Stolle will explain the new law in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

