5 Things to Catch

Minnesota's going to get a new flag. Amid the rest of the DFL's historic session was a bill to creating a group to make a new flag recommendation. One Rochester man is both happy and hopeful. Matt Stolle has the story Tuesday.
2. Right on target
Four Section 1 baseball champs will be crowned this week; they’ll all be two wins away from getting to play at Target Field on June 16 for a state championship. We’ll have full coverage of the section finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.
3. Old school music scene
A new exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County will take a look at Rochester's music scene in the '90s and early 2000s through DYI music posters, old photos and vintage video. John Molseed has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Mission: Mankato
The St. Charles softball team is headed to North Mankato and the Class AA state tournament (Thursday and Friday) for the second time in three years. We’ll preview their trip to state on Tuesday and we’ll be at Caswell Park Thursday and Friday as the Saints chase a state championship.
5. A real red flag
Minnesota is the newest state with a "red-flag law," where a person's guns can be confiscated by law enforcement if someone else reports them as a possible danger to the public. Matt Stolle will explain the new law in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
