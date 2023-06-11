99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
People fill into the street in front of the 1st Avenue Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

1. Downtown party

Music, food, fun. Each summer Rochester throws a weekly party, Thursdays Downtown, at various locations in the center of the city. The Post Bulletin will be there Thursday as the 2023 version of the fun begins.

060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1), all of Byron, raise the first-place trophy after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

2. Bears trek to mini met

Byron finished as the Section 1AAA baseball runner-up in 2021 and again in 2022. But the Bears broke through on Wednesday, beating Northfield for the section championship and a trip to state. The Bears will head to the Mini Met in Jordan on Tuesday to begin state tournament play. We'll preview the state tournaments Monday.

3. Avoid the scam

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 1.3 million reason to be alert to scammers who prey upon people's fears and generosity. Victims of scams tend to be older individuals, but everyone from gas station workers to law enforcement have been scammed in the last two years. Reporter Mark Wasson will have the story Saturday.

MAYO.GOLF.CHAMPS.23.jpeg
The Rochester Mayo boys golf team won the Section 1AAA championship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at The Jewel in Lake City. It's the fifth section title in program history.
Contributed photo / Sharon Ahn

4. Spartans swinging for state title

The Rochester Mayo boys golf team is heading to the state meet for the first time in more than 20 years. The Spartans are doing so with just one senior on the roster and five younger, talented golfers. We'll find out what makes the Spartans tick at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.

Nathan Smooth 06.JPG
Hip-hop artist Nate Burkhalter, who performs as Nathan Smooth, in Rochester Oct. 30, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

5. Feel the beat

Rochester may not have the cred of either the East Coast, West Coast or even Atlanta when it comes to hip-hop music, but that didn't stop one local hip-hop artist from dropping a new album. John Molseed has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Sacagawea to be featured on a dollar coin
June 10, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Girl golfer wins district and heads to state tournament
June 09, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
State Highway 43
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 08, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061023-State Class AAA Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Myren, Holcomb make it a big day for Mayo boys track and field
June 10, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
After emotionally grueling week, Century girls relay team leaves it all on the track
June 10, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo High School Graduation
Photos: Rochester Public High Schools commencement on June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Austin map.png
Local
Austin Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal drive-by shooting
June 10, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe