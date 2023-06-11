5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Downtown party
Music, food, fun. Each summer Rochester throws a weekly party, Thursdays Downtown, at various locations in the center of the city. The Post Bulletin will be there Thursday as the 2023 version of the fun begins.
2. Bears trek to mini met
Byron finished as the Section 1AAA baseball runner-up in 2021 and again in 2022. But the Bears broke through on Wednesday, beating Northfield for the section championship and a trip to state. The Bears will head to the Mini Met in Jordan on Tuesday to begin state tournament play. We'll preview the state tournaments Monday.
3. Avoid the scam
ADVERTISEMENT
There are 1.3 million reason to be alert to scammers who prey upon people's fears and generosity. Victims of scams tend to be older individuals, but everyone from gas station workers to law enforcement have been scammed in the last two years. Reporter Mark Wasson will have the story Saturday.
4. Spartans swinging for state title
The Rochester Mayo boys golf team is heading to the state meet for the first time in more than 20 years. The Spartans are doing so with just one senior on the roster and five younger, talented golfers. We'll find out what makes the Spartans tick at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.
5. Feel the beat
Rochester may not have the cred of either the East Coast, West Coast or even Atlanta when it comes to hip-hop music, but that didn't stop one local hip-hop artist from dropping a new album. John Molseed has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
ADVERTISEMENT