5 Things to Catch

People fill into the street in front of the 1st Avenue Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

1. Downtown party

Music, food, fun. Each summer Rochester throws a weekly party, Thursdays Downtown, at various locations in the center of the city. The Post Bulletin will be there Thursday as the 2023 version of the fun begins.

From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1), all of Byron, raise the first-place trophy after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

2. Bears trek to mini met

Byron finished as the Section 1AAA baseball runner-up in 2021 and again in 2022. But the Bears broke through on Wednesday, beating Northfield for the section championship and a trip to state. The Bears will head to the Mini Met in Jordan on Tuesday to begin state tournament play. We'll preview the state tournaments Monday.

3. Avoid the scam

There are 1.3 million reason to be alert to scammers who prey upon people's fears and generosity. Victims of scams tend to be older individuals, but everyone from gas station workers to law enforcement have been scammed in the last two years. Reporter Mark Wasson will have the story Saturday.

The Rochester Mayo boys golf team won the Section 1AAA championship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at The Jewel in Lake City. It's the fifth section title in program history. Contributed photo / Sharon Ahn

4. Spartans swinging for state title

The Rochester Mayo boys golf team is heading to the state meet for the first time in more than 20 years. The Spartans are doing so with just one senior on the roster and five younger, talented golfers. We'll find out what makes the Spartans tick at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.

Hip-hop artist Nate Burkhalter, who performs as Nathan Smooth, in Rochester Oct. 30, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

5. Feel the beat

Rochester may not have the cred of either the East Coast, West Coast or even Atlanta when it comes to hip-hop music, but that didn't stop one local hip-hop artist from dropping a new album. John Molseed has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.