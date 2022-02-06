5 Things to Catch

Fudge hearts at Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Sweet somethings

Valentine's Day is coming up. On Tuesday, Food writer Holly Ebel shares ideas and recipes for sweet treats that everyone can love.

2. No pool? No problem

One of the hottest Airbnb places in Minnesota doesn't come with a lot of frills. But its uniqueness has many lining up to do their time. We'll serve our sentence in Tuesday's Life section.

3. Sherels shares memories

Sports reporter Pat Ruff sat down with former John Marshall, University of Minnesota and Minnesota Vikings standout Marcus Sherels for a retrospective on the cornerback/punt returner's lengthy football career. Read all about it on Tuesday.

4. A Super matchup

The biggest game of the football season is just a week away. Throughout the week we'll preview Super Bowl LVI, between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

5. Drop the puck on the postseason

It's only the second week of February, but it's already tournament time. Girls hockey section playoffs begin Wednesday. In Tuesday's Sports, we'll spotlight some of the players to watch in Section 1A and 1AA.