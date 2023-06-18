5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Honk honk!
The Rochester Honkers are off to their best start in nearly a decade. We'll have coverage of their three-game homestand to start the week, as well as a look at what's made them so good early this season, on Tuesday.
2. Scooting around
Lime scooters are scattered around the city and Rochester officials are making efforts to keep them off of sidewalks to maintain accessibility. Reporter John Molseed will give us a look at the topic in the Tuesday edition.
3. Helping those in need
Jesse Campbell has a strong desire to help out communities and founded Non-Profit Wrench last year. He provides services like lawn care, snow removal and oil changes to those in need. Reporter Sara Guymon will tell us more about what Campbell does.
4. Gems on the diamond
The high school softball season came to a close last week with two local teams reaching the state tournament. This week, we honor the best on the diamond in southeastern Minnesota this spring as we name our 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Team on Saturday.
5. Roe v. Wade overturn: One year later
As abortion access remains limited in some neighboring states, Minnesota's abortion providers have responded to an increase in demand for care over the last year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The Post Bulletin's Dené Dryden will have the story on Saturday.
