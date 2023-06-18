Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
061523-Honkers BP
Petey Craska, right, smiles at teammate Griffen Sotomayor (33), left, during the Honkers batting practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

1. Honk honk!

The Rochester Honkers are off to their best start in nearly a decade. We'll have coverage of their three-game homestand to start the week, as well as a look at what's made them so good early this season, on Tuesday.

2. Scooting around

Lime scooters are scattered around the city and Rochester officials are making efforts to keep them off of sidewalks to maintain accessibility. Reporter John Molseed will give us a look at the topic in the Tuesday edition.

3. Helping those in need

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Campbell has a strong desire to help out communities and founded Non-Profit Wrench last year. He provides services like lawn care, snow removal and oil changes to those in need. Reporter Sara Guymon will tell us more about what Campbell does.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Gems on the diamond

The high school softball season came to a close last week with two local teams reaching the state tournament. This week, we honor the best on the diamond in southeastern Minnesota this spring as we name our 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Team on Saturday.

5. Roe v. Wade overturn: One year later

As abortion access remains limited in some neighboring states, Minnesota's abortion providers have responded to an increase in demand for care over the last year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The Post Bulletin's Dené Dryden will have the story on Saturday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Construction of Hope Lodge to start
June 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New motion picture theater in Chatfield to open
June 16, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Madeleine Nemergut.png
Community
Madeleine Nemergut: A neglected public health crisis ... at your local swimming pool
June 15, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Madeleine Nemergut
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion FC men's soccer on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Tolbert giving Med City FC everything he can, including a win Saturday night
June 17, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Pink Out Night
Prep
With thousands of dollars raised, annual 'Pink Out Night' once again a hit at Deer Creek Speedway
June 17, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
061723-UMR Celebration
Local
UMR envisions 'spectacular' future with investments in students, future campus planning
June 17, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe