5 Things to Catch

Petey Craska, right, smiles at teammate Griffen Sotomayor (33), left, during the Honkers batting practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

1. Honk honk!

The Rochester Honkers are off to their best start in nearly a decade. We'll have coverage of their three-game homestand to start the week, as well as a look at what's made them so good early this season, on Tuesday.

2. Scooting around

Lime scooters are scattered around the city and Rochester officials are making efforts to keep them off of sidewalks to maintain accessibility. Reporter John Molseed will give us a look at the topic in the Tuesday edition.

3. Helping those in need

Jesse Campbell has a strong desire to help out communities and founded Non-Profit Wrench last year. He provides services like lawn care, snow removal and oil changes to those in need. Reporter Sara Guymon will tell us more about what Campbell does.

St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Gems on the diamond

The high school softball season came to a close last week with two local teams reaching the state tournament. This week, we honor the best on the diamond in southeastern Minnesota this spring as we name our 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Team on Saturday.

5. Roe v. Wade overturn: One year later

As abortion access remains limited in some neighboring states, Minnesota's abortion providers have responded to an increase in demand for care over the last year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The Post Bulletin's Dené Dryden will have the story on Saturday.

