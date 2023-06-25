Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM

1. WORKS OF ART

In Winona, the so-called “stained glass capital of the United States” reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share the story of Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and how the company honors tradition with generations of creativity. Look for that story in Tuesday’s print edition.

061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

2. RIGHT ON TRACK

The Post Bulletin's All-Area Teams continue this week as our Sports staff names the inaugural All-Area boys and girls Track and Field teams. Along with the All-Area teams, we'll name our boys and girls track and field Athletes of the Year. Who wins those awards? Find out Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

3. A SHORTAGE OF TEACHERS

In January 2023, the statewide teachers union, Education Minnesota, referenced a report, saying that "the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota." In light of this, reporter Jordan Shearer spoke to some teachers about what prompted them to leave the field of education. Check it out in Saturday’s edition.

022421.N.RPB.SOLAR.POWER.002213.jpg
Ivan Idso outside the home he shares with his wife Mary Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Rochester. The Idsos recently disconnected their home from the power grid as a test to see if they could live off the energy generated by the sun through the solar panels on their roof in case of an emergency like the recent crisis in Texas brought on by extreme weather. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. LOOKING UP

Ivan Idso has always had a strong desire and motivation to help the Rochester community in every way he can and hopes to continue for as long as he can. Reporter Sara Guymon chats with Idso, who recently resigned from his position in the Lowertown Neighborhood Association, about the community and environmental sustainability. Check out the interview in the Post Bulletin’s Tuesday edition.

5. GEMS ON THE DIAMOND

Three southeastern Minnesota baseball teams played in the state tournaments last week in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities. It's a good bet those teams will be well represented on our annual All-Area Baseball Team, which will be released Friday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

By Staff reports
