5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. WORKS OF ART
In Winona, the so-called “stained glass capital of the United States” reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share the story of Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and how the company honors tradition with generations of creativity. Look for that story in Tuesday’s print edition.
2. RIGHT ON TRACK
The Post Bulletin's All-Area Teams continue this week as our Sports staff names the inaugural All-Area boys and girls Track and Field teams. Along with the All-Area teams, we'll name our boys and girls track and field Athletes of the Year. Who wins those awards? Find out Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.
3. A SHORTAGE OF TEACHERS
In January 2023, the statewide teachers union, Education Minnesota, referenced a report, saying that "the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota." In light of this, reporter Jordan Shearer spoke to some teachers about what prompted them to leave the field of education. Check it out in Saturday’s edition.
4. LOOKING UP
Ivan Idso has always had a strong desire and motivation to help the Rochester community in every way he can and hopes to continue for as long as he can. Reporter Sara Guymon chats with Idso, who recently resigned from his position in the Lowertown Neighborhood Association, about the community and environmental sustainability. Check out the interview in the Post Bulletin’s Tuesday edition.
5. GEMS ON THE DIAMOND
Three southeastern Minnesota baseball teams played in the state tournaments last week in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities. It's a good bet those teams will be well represented on our annual All-Area Baseball Team, which will be released Friday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.
