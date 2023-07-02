Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM

1. RED, WHITE & BLUE

4th Fest
4th Fest attendees watch the fireworks, the finale of 4th Fest, at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

The annual 4th Fest will be held in Rochester on Tuesday. Check out some photos and a story from the event in our Wednesday e-edition.

2. YOU’RE HIRED

Mayo Clinic had a record year for hiring in 2022, and Minnesota's hospitals overall had a big boost in hiring after the pandemic subsided. Read more from reporter Dené Dryden will have the details in our Tuesday edition.

3. FROM BULLIED TO BUFF

John Marshall Athlete - Ivinn Mom
Ivinn Mom, who plays football and wrestles for John Marshall and is a thrower on the track-and-field team, lifts weights while working through his morning workout routine Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

John Marshall multi-sport athlete Ivinn Mom heard the words said about him in the halls at school. He was bullied and picked on for being overweight and for not committing himself in the classroom. Finally, he had enough. Mom has transformed his physique and his mindset. PB sports reporter Pat Ruff has Mom's story on Tuesday.

4. A PAIR OF ACES

We conclude our 2023 spring sports All-Area Teams with the Boys and Girls All-Area Golf Teams, on Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports. We also name our Boys and Girls Golfers of the Year.

5. DRIFTLESS DOWN THE DRAIN

Drone - Driftless Area
Winona County Road 26 cuts through the Driftless Area near Elba, Minn. Photo taken June 27, 2023.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

A short-lived proposal to turn the Driftless into a national park was recently withdrawn. Reporter John Molseed will share more about the region’s significance in the Saturday edition of the Post Bulletin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
