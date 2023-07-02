5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. RED, WHITE & BLUE
The annual 4th Fest will be held in Rochester on Tuesday. Check out some photos and a story from the event in our Wednesday e-edition.
2. YOU’RE HIRED
Mayo Clinic had a record year for hiring in 2022, and Minnesota's hospitals overall had a big boost in hiring after the pandemic subsided. Read more from reporter Dené Dryden will have the details in our Tuesday edition.
3. FROM BULLIED TO BUFF
John Marshall multi-sport athlete Ivinn Mom heard the words said about him in the halls at school. He was bullied and picked on for being overweight and for not committing himself in the classroom. Finally, he had enough. Mom has transformed his physique and his mindset. PB sports reporter Pat Ruff has Mom's story on Tuesday.
4. A PAIR OF ACES
We conclude our 2023 spring sports All-Area Teams with the Boys and Girls All-Area Golf Teams, on Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports. We also name our Boys and Girls Golfers of the Year.
5. DRIFTLESS DOWN THE DRAIN
A short-lived proposal to turn the Driftless into a national park was recently withdrawn. Reporter John Molseed will share more about the region’s significance in the Saturday edition of the Post Bulletin.
