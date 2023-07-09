5 Things to Catch

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM
Schlinger Couple.JPG
With their wedding pictures from LARK Toys displayed behind them, Judith Schlinger smiles at her husband Daryl Schlinger at their Pine Island home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

1. Young at heart

When Daryl and Judith Schlinger got married, they wanted to make it fun. What's more fun than Lark Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota? Reporter Rebecca Mitchell tells the Pine Island couple's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

makenzie franklin
MaKenzie Franklin (22) hits during the ParaVolley Pan American Zonal Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in May 2023. The USA Women's Sitting Volleyball team punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after sweeping Canada at the tournament.
Contributed / ParaVolley Pan America / Jody Bailey

2. 'This is what I was meant to do'

Two and a half years ago, MaKenzie Franklin was laying in a ditch, begging to stay alive. Now, the Cannon Falls native is charting a new athletic course as a member of the USA Sitting Volleyball Team. PB reporter Abby Sharpe will have Franklin's inspiring story on Tuesday.

062723-Paddle On Coffee
Co-Owners Ryan and Allie Palmer on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Paddle On Coffee & Maker Emporium in Lanesboro.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

3. One business, then another

With the opening of their second Lanesboro business, Paddle On Coffee & Maker Emporium, Allie and Ryan Palmer are hoping to help keep their new city alive as a destination. Business reporter Sara Guymon has their story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence, the overall winner in the 250cc class get big air during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

4. Millville revving up for motocross

The annual AMA Pro Motocross Championship races at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville are six days away. Are you one of the 20,000-plus fans who plan to be there? We'll tell you All You Need To Know about the pro races at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday, and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin print edition.

5. Upcycling properties

Ten properties in Olmsted County that are former tax forfeitures are finding new life through Habitat for Humanity and First Homes. Reporter Randy Peterson takes a deep look at these programs in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

