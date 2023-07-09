5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Young at heart
When Daryl and Judith Schlinger got married, they wanted to make it fun. What's more fun than Lark Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota? Reporter Rebecca Mitchell tells the Pine Island couple's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
2. 'This is what I was meant to do'
Two and a half years ago, MaKenzie Franklin was laying in a ditch, begging to stay alive. Now, the Cannon Falls native is charting a new athletic course as a member of the USA Sitting Volleyball Team. PB reporter Abby Sharpe will have Franklin's inspiring story on Tuesday.
3. One business, then another
With the opening of their second Lanesboro business, Paddle On Coffee & Maker Emporium, Allie and Ryan Palmer are hoping to help keep their new city alive as a destination. Business reporter Sara Guymon has their story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Millville revving up for motocross
The annual AMA Pro Motocross Championship races at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville are six days away. Are you one of the 20,000-plus fans who plan to be there? We'll tell you All You Need To Know about the pro races at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday, and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin print edition.
5. Upcycling properties
Ten properties in Olmsted County that are former tax forfeitures are finding new life through Habitat for Humanity and First Homes. Reporter Randy Peterson takes a deep look at these programs in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
