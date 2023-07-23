5 Things to Catch

A formation of calcite known as "cave bacon" is seen at Niagara Cave near Harmony, Minnesota. Contributed / Niagara Cave

1. EXPLORING CAVES

Caves have played a role in Southeast Minnesota, but is a lot of the folklore around them true? The Post Bulletin’s Brian Todd goes deep into the lore around the caves in the area in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

2. BEST IN LEGION BASEBALL COMING TO TOWN

For the first time in 20 years, Rochester will host the American Legion Division I baseball state tournament this week. The Rochester Redhawks will receive an automatic berth into the tournament as its host. Another area team will earn its way in this weekend. We’ll preview the state tournament and look back at the Rochester A’s 2003 state championship team on Tuesday.

3. CARING FOR THE LAND

A 120-year-old homesteaded property in Preston that borders Forestville State Park focuses on organic farming and educating people about caring for the land. They’re also in their fifth year of hosting guests through VRBO. Reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share this story later this week.

Landon Kratt, 7, will compete in the upcoming Amateur National Motocross Championship. Kratt is pictured at his home near Dover on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. WHAT DO A DOVER BOY AND LORETTA LYNN HAVE IN COMMON?

When Landon Kratt missed out on a trip to the Amateur Motocross national championships last summer, he set his mind to atoning for that this year. Mission accomplished. The kicker: Kratt is just 7 years old. But he’ll head to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, this week, where the national championships are held at Loretta Lynn’s ranch.

5. FROM THE LIVING ROOM TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Living Room Tutors has passed a milestone of 1,000 tutor-student pairs. Those students have represented more than 30 states and more than 20 counties. Its virtual structure has allowed it to grow beyond its initial creation in Rochester. Reporter Jordan Shearer will have the group’s story.