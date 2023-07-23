6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM
Cave Bacon.jpg
A formation of calcite known as "cave bacon" is seen at Niagara Cave near Harmony, Minnesota.
Contributed / Niagara Cave

1. EXPLORING CAVES
Caves have played a role in Southeast Minnesota, but is a lot of the folklore around them true? The Post Bulletin’s Brian Todd goes deep into the lore around the caves in the area in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

2. BEST IN LEGION BASEBALL COMING TO TOWN
For the first time in 20 years, Rochester will host the American Legion Division I baseball state tournament this week. The Rochester Redhawks will receive an automatic berth into the tournament as its host. Another area team will earn its way in this weekend. We’ll preview the state tournament and look back at the Rochester A’s 2003 state championship team on Tuesday.

3. CARING FOR THE LAND
A 120-year-old homesteaded property in Preston that borders Forestville State Park focuses on organic farming and educating people about caring for the land. They’re also in their fifth year of hosting guests through VRBO. Reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share this story later this week.

Landon Kratt
Landon Kratt, 7, will compete in the upcoming Amateur National Motocross Championship. Kratt is pictured at his home near Dover on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. WHAT DO A DOVER BOY AND LORETTA LYNN HAVE IN COMMON?
When Landon Kratt missed out on a trip to the Amateur Motocross national championships last summer, he set his mind to atoning for that this year. Mission accomplished. The kicker: Kratt is just 7 years old. But he’ll head to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, this week, where the national championships are held at Loretta Lynn’s ranch.

5. FROM THE LIVING ROOM TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE
Living Room Tutors has passed a milestone of 1,000 tutor-student pairs. Those students have represented more than 30 states and more than 20 counties. Its virtual structure has allowed it to grow beyond its initial creation in Rochester. Reporter Jordan Shearer will have the group’s story.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Ellis Island catches up on admission work – ships emptied
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: First Steamboat Days celebration held in Winona
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Political poppycock
3d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Drinking Water
Members Only
Health
Half of U.S. tap water could be contaminated with PFAS, study says. How does Rochester's water supply fare?
48m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
072223.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: low water, tall vegetation are a pain for trout fishing
1h ago
 · 
By  John Weiss
072223-MPTA Bus Roadeo
Local
Life in the bus lane - Minnesota transit drivers compete in Rochester
10h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Members Only
Prep
Photos: Rochester Redhawks, Winona LeJetz SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball on July 22, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II