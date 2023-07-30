Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM
Fontaine Zumbro west.JPG
The Fontaine Towers building over the Zumbro River looking west in downtown Rochester July 23, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

1. FORTY YEARS FOR FONTAINE

It's the 40th anniversary of the Fontaine Towers in Rochester. Residents there say the views, their neighbors and location all make the Fontaine a good place to live. A few are second-generation residents having moved in after their parents lived there. Read more about the building and its residents in the Tuesday edition of Post Bulletin.

2. BEST ON THE BALLFIELD

The American Legion baseball season in Minnesota comes to a close today, with the Division I state championship game at Mayo Field. We’ll have full coverage of the title game and a wrapup of the Rochester Redhawks season today at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Tuesday’s print edition.

3. WHAT ARE THE HEALTH EFFECTS OF CANNABIS?

Adults will be able to legally smoke cannabis beginning Aug. 1, but how will it impact health? The answer is a complicated one. The Post Bulletin's Dené will have a story on the topic in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Nolan Jurgenson rounds third base and runs toward home during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

4. DEFENDING THEIR CROWN

The Rochester Royals are the defending Class B amateur baseball state champions. They’ll begin their quest for a second consecutive title this week as the Section 1B playoffs begin. We’ll have more on the Royals on Thursday.

5. FOOD TRUCK FUN

More and more food trucks are popping up in and around Rochester. The Post Bulletin's Sara Guymon will share how the industry has evolved over time in Southeast Minnesota. Check it out later this week!

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
