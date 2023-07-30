5 Things to Catch

The Fontaine Towers building over the Zumbro River looking west in downtown Rochester July 23, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

1. FORTY YEARS FOR FONTAINE

It's the 40th anniversary of the Fontaine Towers in Rochester. Residents there say the views, their neighbors and location all make the Fontaine a good place to live. A few are second-generation residents having moved in after their parents lived there. Read more about the building and its residents in the Tuesday edition of Post Bulletin.

2. BEST ON THE BALLFIELD

The American Legion baseball season in Minnesota comes to a close today, with the Division I state championship game at Mayo Field. We’ll have full coverage of the title game and a wrapup of the Rochester Redhawks season today at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Tuesday’s print edition.

3. WHAT ARE THE HEALTH EFFECTS OF CANNABIS?

Adults will be able to legally smoke cannabis beginning Aug. 1, but how will it impact health? The answer is a complicated one. The Post Bulletin's Dené will have a story on the topic in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

Royals’ Nolan Jurgenson rounds third base and runs toward home during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

4. DEFENDING THEIR CROWN

The Rochester Royals are the defending Class B amateur baseball state champions. They’ll begin their quest for a second consecutive title this week as the Section 1B playoffs begin. We’ll have more on the Royals on Thursday.

5. FOOD TRUCK FUN

More and more food trucks are popping up in and around Rochester. The Post Bulletin's Sara Guymon will share how the industry has evolved over time in Southeast Minnesota. Check it out later this week!