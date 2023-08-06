Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM
Rochester-Sotheby_s-Mansion-Woods.jpg
With 5.45 acres on their wooded lot, the home is "barely" visible from the road during the summer, Lakes Sotheby’s Realty Realtor Michelle Kalina said about her family's home at 875 Weatherhill Woods Lane SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Lakes Sotheby’s Realty

1. 'ONE BIG WOW'

Sotheby’s Realtor Michelle Kalina is selling her $2 million home in Rochester. The home was designed and built over four years with luxury elements. Read more about this home in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

2. RUNNIN' ACROSS THE USA

A Spring Valley man has run marathons in 48 of the 50 United States. He's hoping to complete his lap around the country by the end of this year. Pat Ruff will have his story Thursday at PostBulletin.com.

?? ??AWP Behind the Scenes
A mock up of a forthcoming book featuring Rochester dogs around the city, "Tails of Rochester," which will raise funds for the Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester.
Contributed / Ann Wagaman Photography

3. 'TAILS OF ROCHESTER'

A professional pet photographer who has worked on collaborative publications with photographers around the world is putting together a book project focused on Rochester as a fundraiser for the Paws and Claws Humane Society. Read more about this in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

4. GOLFING WITH THE BEST

Red Wing native Cecil Belisle has played in some prestigious events over the past decade, including winning two high school state championships. He'll take another shot at the best in the country next week, when he plays in the U.S. Amateur Championship in Denver. We'll find out if he has nerves, excitement, or both, Friday at PostBulletin.com.

5. DWINDLING NEWSROOMS

The number of newspapers in Minnesota is dropping. Worse, the number of reporters in the remaining newsrooms is falling as well. What does this trend mean for the state of journalism in Minnesota? The Post Bulletin's Brian Todd will bring us the story in the Saturday edition of the newspaper.

