5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. The biggest save
In the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin, reporter John Molseed will share the story of a Chatfield, Minnesota man who umpires softball and baseball who collapsed on the field before a game in Wisconsin. Players there performed CPR and helped revive him while he was unconscious.
2. Here's the pitch
Strict pitch-count rules have been in place for Minnesota high school baseball pitchers since 2017. PB reporter Guy N. Limbeck takes a look Tuesday at how those limits have affected teams and players over the past six years.
3. Helping make a happy day
Finery Bridal Chic owner Claire Landgraf wants to make trying on and purchasing a wedding gown a fun time for local brides. Reporter Sara Guymon will share Landgraf's story in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.
4. And we're off...
Practices start Monday for high school fall sports athletes across the state. Pat Ruff catches up with some local coaches to get their perspectives on a new season beginning.
5. Turn it up!
On Saturday, reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share a feature on building up the concert venues in Fountain and Altura, where Jody Wiza owns bars. She's a music and concert lover, and has worked to build the venues for several years. The venues usually feature country stars.
