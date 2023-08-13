Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM

1. The biggest save

In the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin, reporter John Molseed will share the story of a Chatfield, Minnesota man who umpires softball and baseball who collapsed on the field before a game in Wisconsin. Players there performed CPR and helped revive him while he was unconscious.

Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Here's the pitch

Strict pitch-count rules have been in place for Minnesota high school baseball pitchers since 2017. PB reporter Guy N. Limbeck takes a look Tuesday at how those limits have affected teams and players over the past six years.

3. Helping make a happy day

Finery Bridal Chic owner Claire Landgraf wants to make trying on and purchasing a wedding gown a fun time for local brides. Reporter Sara Guymon will share Landgraf's story in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

4. And we're off...

Practices start Monday for high school fall sports athletes across the state. Pat Ruff catches up with some local coaches to get their perspectives on a new season beginning.

080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Jody Wiza shows off her new branded koozies before the concerts on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

5. Turn it up!

On Saturday, reporter Rebecca Mitchell will share a feature on building up the concert venues in Fountain and Altura, where Jody Wiza owns bars. She's a music and concert lover, and has worked to build the venues for several years. The venues usually feature country stars.

By Staff reports
