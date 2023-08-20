5 Things to Catch

Winona's Adele Jacobsen returns the ball to Mayo's Aoife Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. TENNIS ANYONE?

Our previews of the fall high school sports season begin with a look at the top local girls tennis teams and players to watch this fall. One Rochester team appears primed to play for — and potentially win — a state championship.

2. FOR SCIENCE!

One Rochester student wants save the Rochester science fair. Reporter Jordan Shearer will tell us more about this story in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

Rochester teen Conner Nation shows off a few of the drums he's built in his garage. Contributed / John Sievers

3. BUILDING A BEAT

Conner Nation doesn’t miss a beat when asked how different types of wood change a drum’s sound. The Post Bulletin's John Sievers will tell us the story of the Rochester teen.

4. KICKING OFF

Southeastern Minnesota could send a half-dozen soccer teams to the state tournament this fall. Find out who the boys and girls teams and players to watch are for the 2023 season, Thursday and Friday at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

5. WHAT'S GOING ON?

The Post Bulletin's John Molseed has a preview of the forWARD concert series int he Tuesday edition.