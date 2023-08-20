Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Adele Jacobsen returns the ball to Mayo's Aoife Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. TENNIS ANYONE?

Our previews of the fall high school sports season begin with a look at the top local girls tennis teams and players to watch this fall. One Rochester team appears primed to play for — and potentially win — a state championship.

2. FOR SCIENCE!

One Rochester student wants save the Rochester science fair. Reporter Jordan Shearer will tell us more about this story in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

IMG_9757.jpg
Rochester teen Conner Nation shows off a few of the drums he's built in his garage.
Contributed / John Sievers

3. BUILDING A BEAT

ADVERTISEMENT

Conner Nation doesn’t miss a beat when asked how different types of wood change a drum’s sound. The Post Bulletin's John Sievers will tell us the story of the Rochester teen.

4. KICKING OFF

Southeastern Minnesota could send a half-dozen soccer teams to the state tournament this fall. Find out who the boys and girls teams and players to watch are for the 2023 season, Thursday and Friday at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

5. WHAT'S GOING ON?

The Post Bulletin's John Molseed has a preview of the forWARD concert series int he Tuesday edition.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Stefan Vilcins
Community
Stefan Vilcins: A brief “chat” With AI: Always right, or just never wrong? 
22h ago
 · 
By  Stefan Vilcins
Nandini Iyer.png
Community
Nandini Iyer: Utsav is a vibrant cultural festival -- the first of many?
23h ago
 · 
By  Nandini Iyer
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Over nine hundred pheasants released in Winona County
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Members Only
Health
MDH verifies case of neglect at Rochester nursing home. Similar issues aren't rare in Minnesota
17m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
opioids stock photo
Local
Rochester council asked to contribute portion of $2.7 million opioid settlement to Olmsted County outreach
47m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_7900.JPG
Local
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd in Red Wing
2h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Firefly Permanent Jewelry
Members Only
Business
Firefly Rochester Permanent Jewelry hopes to connect loved ones with a unique experience
16h ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon