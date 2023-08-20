5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. TENNIS ANYONE?
Our previews of the fall high school sports season begin with a look at the top local girls tennis teams and players to watch this fall. One Rochester team appears primed to play for — and potentially win — a state championship.
2. FOR SCIENCE!
One Rochester student wants save the Rochester science fair. Reporter Jordan Shearer will tell us more about this story in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.
3. BUILDING A BEAT
Conner Nation doesn’t miss a beat when asked how different types of wood change a drum’s sound. The Post Bulletin's John Sievers will tell us the story of the Rochester teen.
4. KICKING OFF
Southeastern Minnesota could send a half-dozen soccer teams to the state tournament this fall. Find out who the boys and girls teams and players to watch are for the 2023 season, Thursday and Friday at PostBulletin.com/Sports .
5. WHAT'S GOING ON?
The Post Bulletin's John Molseed has a preview of the forWARD concert series int he Tuesday edition.
