5 Things to Catch

1. Ladle up some love

Nothing chases away winter's chill like a hearty bowl of homemade soup. In Tuesday's Life section, food writer Holly Ebel talks to local chefs to find out what makes an especially good pot of soup.

Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain played for the Harlem Globetrotters for a year, waiting to become age-eligible to start his career in the NBA. Contributed

2. Future NBA star in our midst

More than 3,500 Rochester fans turned out on a January night in 1959 to see the most famous basketball player who was not yet playing in the NBA. Then and Now columnist Tom Weber revisits Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain's appearance here on Tuesday.

3. Morcomb still giving back

Jim Morcomb, a longtime supporter of Ducks Unlimited, is still helping the organization grow, two years after his death. Post Bulletin Outdoors columnist has that story on Tuesday.

4. Let's get ready to wrestle

Section tournaments begin to ramp up this week with the Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling team tournaments. They begin Thursday at the home gyms of the highest seeds and the team champions are set to be crowned on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

5. A Super showdown

Super Bowl LVI takes place today in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the home stadium of the NFC champion L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati Bengals will be the home team for the game, though, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Watch for coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.