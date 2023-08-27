6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Midterm Election
A voting booth at a polling location on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. What does an election cost?

Olmsted County slated to hire election workers and Rochester and Stewartville need to hire poll workers. The city and schools will pay, but how much? Reporter Randy Petersen will share that figure in the Tuesday edition of the Post Bulletin.

2. Pigskin Preview L is on its way!

Back in the early days of the Pigskin Preview, the Post Bulletin sports staff identified each issue of our annual football preview section by using Roman numerals. That stopped in 1980, when they began to use the year. We still do that to this day, and Pigskin Preview ‘23 will be in your hands on Saturday (and online throughout this week). If the Sports team had stuck with Roman numerals, we’d be at Pigskin Preview L (50). That’s a lot of Pigskins.

3. Pot problems?

Southeast Minnesota cities are navigating the gray areas of the state's new recreational marijuana law. With a vague set of guidelines coming from St. Paul regarding selling and using cannabis, area towns set their own laws to keep pot in check. The PB's Brian Todd will share what area cities are doing with the law in the Tuesday edition.

Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Bump-set-spike!

Our 2023 fall sports previews continue this week, and on Tuesday we look at the top volleyball players to keep an eye on in southeastern Minnesota this season. This part of the state always produces some elite teams and talented athletes. This season appears to be no exception.

5. A better understanding

In the Saturday edition of the Post Bulletin, reporter Dené Dryden will share a story about language interpretation in health care settings in the region. Look for that story in the Saturday edition of the PB.

