50 years later, Johnson's legacy is strong at Mayo Clinic

Fifty years ago this month, on the afternoon of Jan. 22, 1973, Secret Service agents found a former United States president slumped unconscious in the bathroom of his Texas ranch home.

The agents immediately rushed 64-year-old Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president, to a U.S. Army hospital in San Antonio. There, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Johnson, who had assumed the presidency upon the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963, served in the White House until January 1969. Upon leaving office, Johnson accepted only one of the many positions offered to him: an appointment to the Mayo Foundation Board of Trustees.

It was a natural fit for Johnson, who had been a Mayo patient since 1941, and who had pushed through major national health initiatives as president.

“An unprecedented amount of health legislation was passed during his tenure as president, and we are honored that he chose to continue his efforts for better care through membership on the Mayo Foundation Board of Trustees,” Dr. Emmerson Ward, chairman of Mayo’s Board of Governors, said. Ward led a delegation of Mayo officials who flew to Texas upon learning of Johnson’s death to be with the former president’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s widow, Lady Bird Johnson, had also been a frequent Rochester and Mayo visitor, and remained so after her husband’s death.

LBJ started coming to Mayo for annual checkups when he was a young congressman. When he became majority leader of the U.S. Senate, then vice president and finally president, Johnson’s health was a matter of national concern. As such, his record as a Mayo patient was more widely known than would be routine for the clinic, which has always carefully controlled information regarding even its most famous patients.

In 1948, while making a campaign speech, Johnson was stricken by crippling pains, and was flown to Rochester, according to the Post-Bulletin. He was found to have a kidney stone, which was removed without surgery by Dr. Gershom Thompson, a Mayo senior consultant in urology.

When Johnson suffered a heart attack in 1955, Dr. James Cain, a Mayo physician and a friend of LBJ’s from Texas, was summoned to Washington. When Vice President Johnson made a goodwill trip abroad in 1961, Cain accompanied him. And in 1963, when Johnson made an official visit to Scandinavia, Thompson went along as his personal physician.

In October 1965, with Johnson now in the White House, a team of Mayo physicians, headed by Dr. George A. Hallenbeck, went to Washington to surgically remove the President’s gallbladder.

One month after Johnson left the White House, his close association with Mayo was made official when he joined the Board of Trustees in February 1969. The former president was described as an energetic supporter of Mayo’s goals.

Johnson was “a man who never came to a meeting without having done his homework,” said Atherton Bean, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Here was a powerful mind and a powerful personality.”

Johnson was reportedly one of the prime movers behind the establishment of the Mayo Medical School, and came to Rochester for the announcement of the school’s founding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his formidable, even intimidating, reputation, Johnson often stopped to chat with well-wishers and sign autographs on his Rochester visits.

“He was a true friend, whose values and conscientiousness you appreciated as you got to know him better,” Ward said.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.