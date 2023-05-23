7 questions. 7 answers. One of Rochester's most elusive prizes?

On the last Wednesday in April, we kicked off the inaugural night of Post Bulletin Trivia at Little Thistle Brewing.

Locally crafted beer! Locally crafted questions!

The winning team—Team Jess—only missed one question, and each team member took home a swag bag that included a Little Thistle gift card, a lunchbox, and—most importantly—a special engraved wooden token that you CAN ONLY GET BY WINNING POST BULLETIN TRIVIA AT LITTLE THISTLE.

It's kind of a big deal.

(And congrats to the close-second team, The Finnies).

We'll be doing this on the last Wednesday of every month as the halftime part of the regular Trivia Mafia Wednesdays at Little Thistle.

See you on May 31, when you, too, could have a chance to get a special engraved wooden token that you CAN ONLY GET BY WINNING POST BULLETIN TRIVIA AT LITTLE THISTLE.

Here, in case you missed it, are the questions (and answers) to last month's quiz.

Post Bulletin Interim General Manager Steve Lange during PB Trivia Night at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

QUESTIONS

1. Mayo Clinic has an office in a foreign capital that recently reported more than $50 million in losses. But Mayo announced it will keep that office open at least through 2024. Where is that office, which is located near many spacious Georgian-terraced houses?

2. A southeastern Minnesota city had elections last fall, but there was one big problem. Nobody filed to run for mayor. What is the name of that city, famous for its pie shop?

3. "I wanted to continue what Susan McMillan has been doing, and just bring more of it to the community." This is a quote from someone recently named to a city role. Name the person, and to what post they were named.

4. Sarah Wade, a 2014 graduate of Mayo High School, found herself in the news this year when she was a participant in what TV reality show?

5. What is the total number of local stories Post Bulletin reporters wrote in 2022?

6. And here are two classics from the archives: In 2014, a would-be burglar kicked open the door of Rochester's Hooked on Fishing bait and tackle shop, but was frightened away after …

A. He activated the store's wall-hung Billy Bass, an animatronic fish that sang "Take Me To The River"

B. He saw a mounted "jackalope" above the cash register

C. He feared the store was infested by insects, after hearing the chirping of crickets, which are also sold as bait

D. He got a treble hook caught in his thumb

7. Authorities were forced to deal with an unusual suspect after …

A. In 2016, police followed a stolen a cement truck for 70-plus minutes at speeds over 70 mph throughout Dodge Center. The driver, it turned out, was an 11-year-old boy.

B. In 2013, Rochester International Airport personnel asked police to check on a female who was attempting to check in for an American Airlines flight. The female, who turned out to be 11, had taken a cab to the airport and attempted to book a flight to run away.

C. In 2016, a semi-truck drove across a Mankato parking lot and across a street before it smashed into a car and hit a tree. The driver, in fact, was a golden retriever who had accidentally shifted the semi into gear.

D. All of the above.

Post Bulletin Trivia Night at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ANSWERS

1. London

2. Whalan

3. Jean Prokott, Poet Laureate

4. Survivor

5. 4,007

6. B

7. D, all of the above. Although, when it came to the dog driving the 18-wheeler, the "accidentally shifted the semi into gear" was the explanation from the human police. We like to think it was very intentional.

How many did you get right?

6-7 correct: You could be the Answer Man

3-5 correct: You could fill in for the Answer Man when he's on vacation

1-2 correct: You could write questions to the Answer Man

0 correct: You didn't get any of the answers, man

Post Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters reads off a question during PB Trivia Night at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.