A 9-year-old immigrant. A few acts of kindness

Sometimes, the simple acts of kindness make all the difference.

Just ask Uluç Ülgen.

In 1998, on his first day in his new hometown of Rochester — his first day in America — 9-year-old Uluç (pronounced ooo-looch) and his mom burst through the doors of their new apartment.

And saw the filth. The cockroaches.

Uluç’s recently-divorced mom, Sertaç, had accepted a residency in the pathology department at Mayo Clinic. Decided that she and her son would leave their native Turkey — Uluç’s beloved hometown of Istanbul — for the unknown of Rochester, 5,500 miles away.

“My mom and I had traveled 16 hours from Turkey and we enter into our apartment,” says Uluç, now 34, on a Zoom call from his New York City apartment. “It was next to Just Rite Foods (the now-defunct grocery). It was like one of those scenes in those films where you open up the cabinets and there’s cockroaches flying out.”

Here’s what Sertaç did. She stayed up all night cleaning that apartment — scrubbing and sanitizing, sweeping and bleaching. Then, at 7 a.m., she took her son to Rainbow Foods and let him get whatever he wanted.

“If there is an equivalent to a 9-year-old child being on crack, Rainbow Foods was it for me,” says Uluç. “We bought all the stuff I had never tried. I made this waffle sandwich: part Canadian bacon, maple syrup, Oreo Cookie crumbs, Fruit Roll-Ups, nacho cheese Doritos. I remember taking a bite and thinking, obviously, it was disgusting. But secondly, I thought, ‘This is what America tastes like, and I’m here for it.’”

It was a rough go, though, for Uluç, who knew little English. He spent the next month taking ESL classes at Hoover Elementary. Then transferred to Harriet Bishop.

He had been a popular kid back in his school in Istanbul. But now he was afraid to talk.

“I went from being the most popular kid in my elementary school to being the loser foreign kid who couldn’t speak a lick of English,” he says.

In 2001, Sertaç and Uluç, 12, moved into a Rochester apartment complex that he describes as being “no place for a young kid to live.” His single mom worked long hours.

Uluç attended John Adams Middle School then John Marshall High School.

He talks about getting sucker punched walking through the neighborhood. He talks about the school bus driver who berated him on rides home.

“I was the last kid to get dropped off,” he says. “It would just be me and the bus driver. He would say things like, ‘Why don’t you go back to your country where you belong? Why are you here?’ I just thought, ‘This is how it must be in America for foreigners coming into your country.’”

Uluç did, eventually, find those people who cared.

Like Zach Simon, a fellow student. A friend, finally.

“If it wasn’t for Zach,” says Uluç, “I don’t think I would have made it out alive. I finally had someone to hang around with. Zach was this firecracker of a kid, and every day after school we would listen to Frank Zappa bootlegs and just talk music. I think I learned more from those times than anything."

Like Jack Samuell, the JM science teacher that Uluç describes as “just a ball of warmth, kindness, and understanding. I knew he loved lemon Turkish delights (a gummy candy), so when we’d visit Turkey, I’d bring them back for him. He treated me like he cared.”

And like Tim O’Neill, JM’s social studies teacher.

“Once, I left during lunch hour to smoke, and I came back in the class completely ripped,” says Uluç. “Mr. O’Neill put his hands on my desk and looked me directly in the eyes and said, ‘I know what you did ... and you’re not going to do it again.’ ... It scared me stupid. I never showed up to the school high again after that.”

Those are a few of the moments when he saw that there were people in Rochester who cared.

Today, Uluç lives in New York City. He's created a career based on trying to reach out to others, like him, who felt — or feel — like outsiders.

In 2015, he started a podcast, Murmur, that centered around inviting anyone into his apartment for “one-on-one conversations with strangers.” Uluç hosted 900 off-the-street strangers as guests. Murmur got glowing mentions in the New York Post and Paris Review.

Today, Uluç's alter ego, Dr. Honest Honeybrew, is known as "The World's Sweetest Fortune Teller." He gives group readings designed to make people feel part of a community.

He wants, he says, to be someone to give outsiders a reason to believe others care about them.

He wants, he says, to be someone like Zach Simon, or Jack Samuell, or Tim O’Neill was for him.

Check out Dr. Honeybrew's website at drhoneybrew.com . Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.