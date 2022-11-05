A damp foreboding came from the basement as the cat meowed

Blue-white lightning lit the room and rain drummed against the side of the house.

I squinted at the clock-radio on my nightstand. 1:17 a.m.

I pulled the covers up over my ears and tried to block out the sound of the cat.

It had been raining since the previous morning, and for the past hour the cat had been making a long, mournful meow that was somehow different than the “I’m hungry” meow or the “imminent hairball” meow. At first, I thought she might be afraid of the storm, and if it was possible for a meow to carry a note of alarm, this one did.

Suddenly I was wide awake.

I got out of bed, and the storm swallowed the sound of my middle-of-the-night movement.

I turned on the living room light and went in search of the cat; she wasn’t at her usual spot on the couch or at her food dish.

And then I heard the wailing meow. It was coming from the basement stairs, and the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. The cat rarely went down the stairs, and she was sitting on the bottom step, watching the door to the mechanical room.

It’s not a mouse, I thought. A mouse would have sent the cat racing up the stairs to hide under the bed.

“What’s wrong, Cat?” I whispered as I started down the steps. I was halfway to the basement when thunder shook the house. If this was a Vincent Price movie, now would be the perfect time for the lights to go out.

I got to the last step and expected the cat to wrap herself around my ankles, then roll onto her back looking for a tummy rub. Instead, she kept watching the door.

I stepped onto the landing at the bottom of the stairs and the carpeting splashed.

Oh, no …

I cracked the door, reached into the mechanical room and turned on the light.

Water was flowing out of the sump pit in the corner of the room and had already surrounded the plastic totes we’d acquired since our last wet basement episode. The washer and dryer had become islands, and my back began to ache as I remembered three years earlier when I spent two days with a ShopVac, trying to save a basement full of wet carpeting. I’d finally admitted defeat and called my insurance agent, then spent two more days carrying tons of dripping beige Berber up the stairs and dropping it into the Dumpster that had been delivered to my driveway.

Now, it was déjà vu all over again.

My footsteps made tiny ripples in the standing water as I approached the sump pit; I might be mechanically challenged, but I could tell that the pump had vibrated itself out of position and was now resting against the pipe that … if everything was working as it should … would carry water out of the house and into the back yard. Instead, the moving parts were unable to move, and the pump was humming ineffectively as water inched toward the furnace.

I reached into the rising water and repositioned the sump pump, which is probably pretty high on Bob Vila’s “Don’t Do This” list.

The pump immediately growled to life, and the water that had been creeping across the floor changed course and began retreating toward the pit. I squeegeed the floor, then placed three fans around the room to speed the drying.

The sump pump ran nonstop for more than an hour, and I’m convinced it saved my basement.

The rain had stopped and gray daylight was just breaking when I finally came back upstairs, and I found the cat in her usual spot on the couch.

And then realization struck: “You knew something was wrong,” I said. “You were trying to tell me.”

The cat yawned and headed for her food dish.

I could probably make a pretty good case to have the Postal Service put the hero cat’s picture on a stamp if I wanted to go through all the paperwork.

Instead, I opened an expensive can of Creamed Tuna Delight, arranged it neatly on one of our good china dinner plates and sat back to watch 10 minutes of cat ecstasy.

Any time you want a tummy rub, Cat, just let me know. I owe you one.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.