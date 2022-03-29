Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
A day to celebrate German culture and heritage

c95e010647e0366a56f2e113f036a18f.jpg
Schuster's Brewery was perhaps Rochester's most popular German-owned business.
Contributed
By Thomas Weber
March 29, 2022 06:30 AM
“Early this morning, the work of decorating the business houses was begun, and by 10 o’clock, Broadway and other public thoroughfares of the city presented a gay and holiday attire,” declared the Olmsted County Democrat newspaper on Oct. 6, 1892.

Bunting was strung from windows and eaves, patriotic slogans were proudly painted on signs, and alongside the stars and stripes hung flags of a slightly different color combination.

“The German national colors, red white and black, are unfurled to the breeze from windows and other places along the street,” the newspaper reported.

It was a day to celebrate German culture and heritage, the 250th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of German immigrants in America. Rochester and Olmsted County Germans were ready to throw a party.

The 1900 census, taken eight years after the big bash, found 1,691 foreign-born Germans living in Olmsted County. The population of the county overall was roughly 20,000 during that decade. But Germans were easily the largest non-Yankee ethnic group in the county. By comparison, as late as a 1905 survey, there were still only 75 county residents born in Sweden and 553 born in Norway.

In certain sections of the county, foreign-born Germans and their American-born offspring represented over 50 percent of the local population. The hamlet of Potsdam, for instance, was founded in 1860 by Germans, and remained a rural center of German life for several decades.

In addition, several of Rochester’s leading citizens had been born in German lands. They included Frederick Rommel, who had built Rommel’s Block, and Henry Schuster, whose brewery was one the city’s most popular and profitable businesses.

On the day of the celebration, the city band serenaded delegations of Germans arriving from surrounding towns at the train station. From St. Charles came 12 veterans of the U.S. and German armies, accompanied by the St. Charles band. Other groups arrived from Owatonna and Winona.

That afternoon’s big parade formed on Dubuque Street, near the fairgrounds, and headed up Broadway. There were several floats, including one pairing the national symbols Germania and Columbia, as well as the Rochester Turners gymnastic society marching in rhythm, all led by Richard V. Russell, a non–German whose white whiskers were said to give him a striking resemblance to Uncle Sam.

The parade was followed by lunch in the library hall, and in the evening everyone, German and Yankee alike, gathered at the Opera House, where, the newspaper reported, extra chairs had to be brought in to handle the overflow crowd. The Turners presented an exhibition, and a German choir performed “Watch on the Rhine.”

Then, Herr F. Van den Berg, editor of the Rochester Herold German-language newspaper, arose to give the keynote address, the words of which are lost to the ages, due to the lack of a bilingual representative of the local press.

It was “a rousing ovation in the German language, a synopsis of which, we are obliged to say, our reporter is unable to give,” the newspaper said.

With the formalities out of the way, the celebrants adjourned and scurried back to the library hall for a grand ball that would bring Rochester’s day-long celebration of all things German to a close.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

