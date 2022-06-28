A dogged love for things on wheels

If one was walking down First Street toward the intersection of First Avenue SW in the spring of 1920, one could have had the feeling that someone or something was watching. Looking up, one might have come face to face with a dog intently guarding his master’s car. It must be written into the canine DNA; if it has wheels, Rover’s coming along.

Whether it’s a beer wagon pulled by Clydesdales, a speeding firetruck with clanging bells or a coaster wagon pulled by a child on a paper route, a dog’s feeling of euphoria is the same – close the eyes, let the tongue hang out and maybe, if lucky, the ears will flap in the breeze.

Meanwhile, on a street corner downtown, a pup looks at you as if to say, “She went to Wagoner Music to buy a recording of Rhapsody in Blue and will be right back.”

The same street scene might be dog-free at the moment, but Fido is often just a whistle away. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.