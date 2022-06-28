SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
A dogged love for things on wheels

From horses to pooches and everything in between, animals (and some people) have kept an eye out on vehicles on Rochester's streets.

062822 Lens On History 1.jpg
He may not have a license to drive, but this dog – caught watching out of and out for his owners car in 1920 – was photographed in Rochester.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
If one was walking down First Street toward the intersection of First Avenue SW in the spring of 1920, one could have had the feeling that someone or something was watching. Looking up, one might have come face to face with a dog intently guarding his master’s car. It must be written into the canine DNA; if it has wheels, Rover’s coming along.

Whether it’s a beer wagon pulled by Clydesdales, a speeding firetruck with clanging bells or a coaster wagon pulled by a child on a paper route, a dog’s feeling of euphoria is the same – close the eyes, let the tongue hang out and maybe, if lucky, the ears will flap in the breeze.

Meanwhile, on a street corner downtown, a pup looks at you as if to say, “She went to Wagoner Music to buy a recording of Rhapsody in Blue and will be right back.”

P1030986.JPG
The same street scene might be dog-free at the moment, but Fido is often just a whistle away.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

