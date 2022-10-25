A formal opening, ready or not

The management team of the Olmsted County Co-operative Association was filled with optimism. Their new department store, built on the corner of Fourth Street and South Broadway, was to open on Sept. 1, 1919. Built at a cost of $140,000 by the Grant Construction Co. of St. Paul, it was complete in every detail found in modern, large city department stores with the exception of display cases, counters and shelving.

A telegram from the Wilmarth Show Case Co. of Grand Rapids, Michigan, said that it would be a “physical impossibility” for their company to ship the display fixtures before Sept. 15.

Undeterred, Mr. J.G. Allen, advertising agent for the co-operative, hired a crew of carpenters to build temporary counters and shelving to get the association into its new store as soon as possible.

The Olmsted County Co-operative Association’s department store opened on Sept. 15, 1919. The store’s permanent fixtures arrived one month later.

After more than 100 years and going through dozens and dozens of businesses, todays Riverside Building is a legend on South Broadway. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.