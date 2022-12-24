A holiday party of three was fine with me

The invitation said the party started at six o’clock.

I arrived fashionably late at 6:05, and my first thought was that I wasn’t fashionable enough.

“Hi, Dan,” Teri said when she opened the door. “Thanks for coming. You’re the first one here.”

The house smelled great … a pleasant blend of Christmas tree, Yankee Candle and cocktail weenie.

“Let me take your coat,” Teri said. “Can I get you something to drink?”

The lights were perfectly dimmed and holiday music played in the background at just the right volume … loud enough to be heard, soft enough to allow conversation.

Teri’s husband, Mike, appeared from the kitchen, wearing a holiday sweater that was festive without being garish.

“Dan-o!” he said, extending his hand. “What can I getcha?” With a conspiratorial wink he lowered his voice: “We’ve got some eggnog with … um … something extra.”

“Coke?”

“You bet,” Mike said. “Be right back,” and he disappeared back into the kitchen.

“Have a seat,” Teri said, and she gestured toward the leather BarcaLounger that was apparently the best seat in the room. It was one of the perks of arriving first.

Mike returned with my drink, and he and Teri sat on the couch.

“The others should be here any time,” Mike said, and he ticked off the guest list on his fingers: “Kevin and Amy are coming back from the Cities. Heather and Rick were looking for a babysitter. Tim wasn’t sure if he had to work. Pete and Meg had some kind of company thing until seven …”

He named a dozen people. Some of them I knew well, others just barely.

“So,” he said when he’d completed the list. “What’s new?”

I just started my “What’s New With Dan” update when Mike excused himself to answer the phone; “Kevin and Amy are still in the Cities,” he said when he returned.

Heather called five minutes later to say she couldn’t find a babysitter.

Pete and Meg called at 6:20 to request a “rain check,” followed immediately by Tim, who’d been called in to work.

When the phone wasn’t ringing, the conversation was interesting. Teri and Mike were funny, well-spoken and intelligent … and the appetizers piqued my interest about the aromas coming from the kitchen.

The fireplace had made the room comfortably warm, and I declined a second Coke in favor of eggnog, stifling a contented yawn.

“Pull that handle on the side of the chair,” Mike suggested.

A footrest swung up when I did and the entire chair eased back into a near-horizontal position.

“Oh, man,” I said with a satisfied moan. “If I fall asleep just cover me up and wake me for breakfast.”

“Been there, done that,” Mike laughed.

Between phone calls and conversation Teri and Mike spent time fussing in the kitchen, and politely declined my offers to help.

“Let’s eat,” Teri said when the mantle clock struck seven. “The others should be here soon. They’ll just have to catch up.” She tried to keep her tone light, but a touch of disappointment had crept into her voice and I had a feeling there weren’t many names left on the list of “others.”

The “whoa” I let out when they led me to the kitchen just kind of happened; I’d been to Old Country Buffets with less food.

“Don’t be shy,” Teri said. “We’ve got plenty.”

I wasn’t shy.

At eight o’clock I reluctantly said “Yes” to a piece of warm pecan pie … just a small one … and a cup of strong, hot coffee.

There was everything you’d want in a holiday party except guests. The party had become dinner for three; Mike was embarrassed; Teri was mortified.

“I’ll let you in on a secret,” I said. “I almost didn’t come tonight. I’m not a big fan of parties. My idea of a great evening is dinner with friends. Good food and good conversation. This has been a great evening.”

At 9:15 I climbed out of the BarcaLounger — I didn’t need help, but it was close — and said, “I should get going. It really has been a great evening.”

“We’ll never eat all this food,” Teri said. She finally sounded relaxed again. “Let me pack you some things to take home.”

I left 20 minutes later with bag filled with cocktail weenies, ham slices and matching buns, cheesy potatoes, half a pecan pie and a quart of eggnog. And at the bottom of the bag I found a note from Mike, scribbled on a napkin: "I’ll let YOU in on a secret: the 'something extra' in the eggnog was fresh cinnamon ..."

I hope they invite me back next year.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.