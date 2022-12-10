SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Opinion
Opinion

A kind soul brought Christmas cheer to my humbug attitude

Columnist Dan Conradt says Mary's sweet disposition even drowned out the horror of Mel Tormé.

Dan Conradt column sig
Opinion by Dan Conradt
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
A cold wind pushed powdery snow across the parking lot. Most of it found a tiny gap at the neck of my parka and slithered down my back.

I caught myself when started to slip on a patch of ice. It wasn’t graceful but I managed to stay upright, which is preferable to being flat on your back, blocking the cart corral.

I thought unkind thoughts about winter.

Someone once sang: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” I’d always thought so, too. Until this year.

I really couldn’t explain why, but this year Christmas had been an irritation, and winter had just earned a spot on my “unkind” list alongside fruitcake, The Hallmark Channel, icicle lights and anything sung by Mel Tormé.

I walked gingerly across the icy parking lot and thought about the list in my pocket and my “shock and awe” shopping plan: Half a dozen items that would start and end my Christmas shopping. No distractions. Fifteen minutes in and out. One more item off the to-do list.

The automatic door slid open, and over the howl of the wind I heard a bell ringing. I added bell ringing to my humbug list.

I stepped into the store, pulled a dollar bill out of my wallet and started to fold it so it would fit into the slot atop the red kettle.

“Merry Christmas,” she said. “Are you having a nice Christmas?”

I was so focused I hadn’t noticed her when I walked in. She was wearing a red cloth coat and the kind of thin dress gloves ladies used to wear to church. In one hand she held a golden bell that sparkled as it reflected the store lights.

Behind the symphony of electronic cash registers, rattling shopping carts and wet shoes squeaking on the tile floor I heard the Muzak version of a Mel Tormé song.

Still, something in her question made it sound like more than a pleasantry; it felt like an honest question deserving an honest answer.

“Not really.”

I pushed the dollar bill into the kettle. She thanked me and handed me a Tootsie Roll.

“How come?”

I paused for a moment to give her question some thought. Her hair looked like dandelion fluff, held in place by a sheer black scarf that came from the same era as the gloves. She was 80 years old if she was a day, but blue eyes sparkled with wisdom, humor and youth. And the eyes, they say, are the windows to the soul.

“I don’t know,” I said half-truthfully. “It’s just not fun this year. Everything just feels … “ and I gestured around me at nothing and everything, “… like something else to cross off my to-do list.”

“Do you have family around here?” she asked. “Christmas traditions?”

“Yeah, everyone’s in the area. We always have dinner together at our folks’ house on Christmas Eve … I’ve got two brothers … and we open presents. Big meal on Christmas Day. Church.”

I wondered why I hadn’t put “church” higher on the list.

“It sounds lovely,” she said.

“It’s fun,” I said. “Lotta laughs. Lotta stories. Mom likes to bake. She always puts together a big plate of cookies for each of us.”

“Are your parents in good health?”

“Not getting any younger,” I joked. “But everyone’s happy and healthy.”

“Sounds like you’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” she said. Then, with a knowing gleam in her eyes and mimicking my “everything” gesture: “Maybe you just need to tear away the wrapping paper to find the gift.”

My 15-minute shopping trip turned into an hour and a half, mostly thanks to the hour I spent sitting in the snack bar nursing an super-sized cup of coffee. And thinking.

When it was time to leave, it finally felt like Christmas.

“Have a blessed Christmas,” the bell-ringer said as I passed her kettle on the way out.

“You, too,” I said. “I didn’t catch your name …”

“Mary,” she said.

“Thank you, Mary.”

I’d been home for an hour before I thought about her name. Mary. Huh. That’s a coincidence …

Sometimes when you can’t see the forest through the trees … or the gift through the wrapping paper … it helps to look through someone else’s eyes.

Especially when those eyes are the windows to the soul.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

