A kind soul brought Christmas cheer to my humbug attitude

A cold wind pushed powdery snow across the parking lot. Most of it found a tiny gap at the neck of my parka and slithered down my back.

I caught myself when started to slip on a patch of ice. It wasn’t graceful but I managed to stay upright, which is preferable to being flat on your back, blocking the cart corral.

I thought unkind thoughts about winter.

Someone once sang: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” I’d always thought so, too. Until this year.

I really couldn’t explain why, but this year Christmas had been an irritation, and winter had just earned a spot on my “unkind” list alongside fruitcake, The Hallmark Channel, icicle lights and anything sung by Mel Tormé.

ADVERTISEMENT

I walked gingerly across the icy parking lot and thought about the list in my pocket and my “shock and awe” shopping plan: Half a dozen items that would start and end my Christmas shopping. No distractions. Fifteen minutes in and out. One more item off the to-do list.

The automatic door slid open, and over the howl of the wind I heard a bell ringing. I added bell ringing to my humbug list.

I stepped into the store, pulled a dollar bill out of my wallet and started to fold it so it would fit into the slot atop the red kettle.

“Merry Christmas,” she said. “Are you having a nice Christmas?”

I was so focused I hadn’t noticed her when I walked in. She was wearing a red cloth coat and the kind of thin dress gloves ladies used to wear to church. In one hand she held a golden bell that sparkled as it reflected the store lights.

Behind the symphony of electronic cash registers, rattling shopping carts and wet shoes squeaking on the tile floor I heard the Muzak version of a Mel Tormé song.

Still, something in her question made it sound like more than a pleasantry; it felt like an honest question deserving an honest answer.

“Not really.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I pushed the dollar bill into the kettle. She thanked me and handed me a Tootsie Roll.

“How come?”

I paused for a moment to give her question some thought. Her hair looked like dandelion fluff, held in place by a sheer black scarf that came from the same era as the gloves. She was 80 years old if she was a day, but blue eyes sparkled with wisdom, humor and youth. And the eyes, they say, are the windows to the soul.

“I don’t know,” I said half-truthfully. “It’s just not fun this year. Everything just feels … “ and I gestured around me at nothing and everything, “… like something else to cross off my to-do list.”

“Do you have family around here?” she asked. “Christmas traditions?”

“Yeah, everyone’s in the area. We always have dinner together at our folks’ house on Christmas Eve … I’ve got two brothers … and we open presents. Big meal on Christmas Day. Church.”

I wondered why I hadn’t put “church” higher on the list.

“It sounds lovely,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s fun,” I said. “Lotta laughs. Lotta stories. Mom likes to bake. She always puts together a big plate of cookies for each of us.”

“Are your parents in good health?”

“Not getting any younger,” I joked. “But everyone’s happy and healthy.”

“Sounds like you’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” she said. Then, with a knowing gleam in her eyes and mimicking my “everything” gesture: “Maybe you just need to tear away the wrapping paper to find the gift.”

My 15-minute shopping trip turned into an hour and a half, mostly thanks to the hour I spent sitting in the snack bar nursing an super-sized cup of coffee. And thinking.

When it was time to leave, it finally felt like Christmas.

“Have a blessed Christmas,” the bell-ringer said as I passed her kettle on the way out.

“You, too,” I said. “I didn’t catch your name …”

“Mary,” she said.

“Thank you, Mary.”

I’d been home for an hour before I thought about her name. Mary. Huh. That’s a coincidence …

Sometimes when you can’t see the forest through the trees … or the gift through the wrapping paper … it helps to look through someone else’s eyes.

Especially when those eyes are the windows to the soul.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.