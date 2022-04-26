A local restaurant became a colorful landmark

The iconic Green Parrot neon sign on the First Avenue SW entrance in 1986. Contributed

In July of 1942, Clarence and Lulu Hutchinson partnered with their son Charles to purchase the former Austin Restaurant. Located on the ground floor of the Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of First Avenue and Second Street Southwest, the restaurant had the unique feature of an entrance on two different busy downtown streets.

As proprietors of the Cook Hotel since 1929, the Hutchinsons were no strangers to the hospitality business. Using the name of the restaurant from the mezzanine of the Cook Hotel, the newly dubbed Green Parrot opened on August 18, 1942.

Known for its affordable meals and its proximity to shopping and many area hotels, the Green Parrot was not only a favorite with the locals but became a downtown landmark restaurant known by thousands of visitors to the Mayo Clinic.

Color picture postcards featuring the Green Parrot’s elaborate neon sign are probably found in the collections of deltiologists around the world.

Today the space is occupied by the Eagle Drug Store. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.