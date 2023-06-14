A major gift from Dr. Henry Plummer

Henry Plummer left countless contributions to Mayo Clinic and Rochester, including Mayo’s Plummer Building, which he helped design, and his hilltop estate, the centerpiece of which is the Plummer House.

So we should not be surprised to learn that in 1926, as Rochester was growing and automobiles were multiplying, Plummer offered a portion of his 65 acres of property to ease a potential traffic problem in the southwest section of the city.

Plummer built his house, originally known as Quarry Hill, at the site of a former quarry. With sweeping views to the south and west, and isolated somewhat from the city itself, Plummer’s 49-room home, surrounded by gardens, was a peaceful retreat for the busy doctor and his family.

But as the adjacent neighborhood developed, with fellow physicians building their expansive homes on the hills and ravines of the area generally known as Pill Hill, city planners faced transportation issues.

The original intent was to develop Seventh Street Southwest as a complete east-west route through the southwest area of the city. At the time, the portion of Seventh Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, although plotted, was not used by traffic due in large part to the steep grade of the planned roadway.

Property owners along the street requested that the city permanently vacate that one block of Seventh Street. They pointed out that opening Seventh Street would result in a dangerous traffic situation at Eighth Avenue, where two downslopes coming from different directions would meet.

The Olmsted County Business Men’s Association, on the other hand, opposed closing the street, “and suggested that the street in question … be cleaned up and be made less of an eyesore,” the Post-Bulletin reported. The business community wanted Seventh Street as a main route to bring people downtown.

The Rochester Common Council wrestled with the question of Seventh Street, and on Oct. 18, 1926, held a public hearing on the matter. At that session, it was announced that Henry Plummer, as he so often did, had a solution at hand.

Plummer offered to allow a street through his property that would connect the approximate intersection of Ninth Street and Ninth Avenue Southwest with Twelfth Avenue Southwest. The street would climb the hill in a northwesterly direction through what was known as the Belmont Slope development.

“The gift will make possible the construction of a beautiful winding driveway between two ranges of hills, connecting the Belmont section with streets leading toward the business section,” the Post-Bulletin reported. That, in turn, would eliminate the need to completely open Seventh Street. Problem solved.

The city took Plummer up on this offer, and his proposed street eventually became today’s Tenth Street Southwest. It does indeed wind its way up the hill from Ninth Avenue and connects with Plummer Circle at 12th Avenue Southwest.

The roadway, though, did not become the path to downtown Rochester that was initially envisioned. Rather, the street is lined with gracious homes, some tucked up against the sides of the little valley.

As for that block-long stretch of Seventh Street Southwest, it never was opened up as a street. Instead, it remains a steep, wooded gully and has been the site of the adventures of generations of Rochester kids.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.