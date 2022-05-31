A new Town House rises from the ashes

Early in the morning of Dec. 31, 1953, the original Town House restaurant, located at 15 2nd St. SE, burned to the ground.

Before the last ember had died out, Alfred and Eva Witzke – and sons Harold, Walton and Leonard – operators of the popular establishment were on the lookout for a new location.

They didn’t need to look far. Around the corner, the former H & H Sanitary Dairy building at 10 1st Ave. SE had been recently vacated. Within six months, the new Town House featuring The Hunt Room was opened. A bonus was the Town House Hotel and Apartments that occupied the second and third floor of the building.

The Witzke family ran the Town House until 1960 when Alfred and Eva retired.

The popular restaurant continued to operate under new owners until Nov. 3, 1983, when, like déjà vu all over again, the Town House burned to the ground.

After fire destroyed the Town House in 1983, the site became part of the Rochester Post Bulletin's downtown business campus. The PB's former campus was razed in 2020. Contributed photo

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.