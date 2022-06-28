A pair of parties bring Fourth of July fun in 1904

It’s never too early to throw a party, and if you can throw two at the same time, all the better.

That was apparently the view of Rochester citizens on July 4, 1904.

“Comparative quiet reigns where yesterday a perfect pandemonium of noises told one and all that America was celebrating her birthday, and not only that, but Rochester her semi-centennial,” declared the Post and Record newspaper on July 5.

Cities and states often hold off until they have reached their centennial year to host a big celebration. Rochester in 1904, though, appeared to be in no mood to wait. And why not? In the 50 years since its founding, Rochester had survived the Civil and Dakota wars, a killer tornado, floods, and the harsh conditions of life on what had been the frontier.

So, in 1904 the city combined a semi-centennial with the Fourth of July, for a daylong party.

“From early sunrise until late in the night our city celebrated, and did so successfully,” the Post and Record reported.

The plans for the day were announced well in advance, far and wide, and extra railroad coaches were lined up to bring visitors to the city. The Chicago & Northwestern Railroad alone added 10 cars on its westbound route to the city, and eight cars on the eastbound route. “It is estimated that several thousand came in these,” the newspaper said.

Broadway and Main Street were lined with booths providing refreshments, and flags flew from every building. Homes and yards in residential neighborhoods were spruced up. “Those who were our guests spoke highly of the general appearance” of the town, according to the Post and Record.

Up to 10,000 people were estimated to have taken part in the festivities, the highlight of which was a parade through the downtown area. Local businesses, from Schuster Brewery to Dodge Lumber Yard to the E.A. Knowlton department store, advertised their products on floats. Early settlers of the community were transported in carriages, prairie schooners reminded everyone of the old days, and the Journal Newsboys band provided music.

Unfortunately, reflecting the sensibilities of the times, the parade included a float “on which were seated pick-a-ninnies devouring a melon.” There was also a staged exhibit of a band of hapless Native Americans “chasing a stagecoach” and engaging in a hand-to-hand fight with soldiers who then captured them.

In mid-afternoon, a crowd gathered at the Metropolitan Theater to hear Miss Mollie Markham recite the Declaration of Independence, and Judge J.A. Leonard deliver the official semi-centennial address. Leonard’s talk, the Post and Record stated, “will long be remembered as one of the finest and most comprehensive ever heard in this city.”

Meanwhile, after a brief rain shower, foot races were held along Broadway, including a sack race, wheelbarrow race, fat man’s race and backward race. A ballgame was held at the State Hospital campus.

At sundown, Broadway was illuminated in an electrical display, fireworks were set off, and, to keep the party going, a dance was held at Liberty Hall.

“Never was the Fourth noisier in Rochester, never was a celebration more successful,” the Post and Record said.

That’s what happens when you throw two parties at once.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.