SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A rare treasure from South America

Rochester residents were treated to the site of the Crown of the Andes in 1955.

crown 1.jpg
Security was on hand as the Crown of the Andes was being transferred from a Northwest Airlines flight to a Railway Express Agency truck in November 1955.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
November 29, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Northwest Airlines DC-4 landed at Lobb Field at 1:21 p.m. Nov. 11, 1955. On board, along with the typical passengers, was one of the world’s rare treasures, the Crown of the Andes.

The masterpiece was created as a gift of thanks to the Virgin Mary statue in the cathedral at Popayan, Colombia, after a deadly plague bypassed the town in the 1590s. Sculpted from 20-carat Incan gold and inlaid with 453 emeralds with a combined weight of 1,521 carats, the crown weighed 5.3 pounds.

Armed guards escorted the crown from the airport to the Rochester Police Department. Normally the crown was guarded in a bank vault, but the banks were closed for Veterans Day, so it was secured in the department’s safe next to the cheap wallets and rusty pocket knives of jail inmates.

The next day, Rochester citizens were invited to Dayton’s third floor for a free viewing of the Crown of the Andes.

crown 4.jpg
The Crown of the Andes is being inspected as it is unboxed at Dayton's department store.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Using technology is not practically perfect in every way
I'm trying to keep up, but I predict rough seas ahead as boomers age. We are witnessing the struggle of technology by those of the Silent Generation and the last group of the proud Greatest Generation.
November 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Pitcher Bert Blyleven to speak in Winona
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 29, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Gopher football team dumps Wisconsin in Madison
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
November 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports