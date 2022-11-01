A server's bad day led to a bacon-free BLT

You never know when a particular situation may lead to a good family story. The instance can and will be told on numerous occasions. Last summer, as I was taking my two grandkids through the Dairy Queen drive-thru; they each ordered their favorite Blizzards, and I ordered mine.

After being told to pull ahead, my grandson said, "Grandpa, you ordered a turkey pecan Blizzard." I laughed and said, "No, I didn't." Then my granddaughter, sitting in the back seat, chimed in with, 'Yes you did, grandpa, you ordered a turkey pecan Blizzard."

I'm sure they heard the order as a turtle-pecan blizzard, which I thought I said through the crummy acoustics of the drive-thru speaker, but much laughter ensued in our car. The grandkids couldn't wait to tell their grandma and mom the great "Turkey Pecan Blizzard Story."

Funny family stories are gold. Now, every time we are at Dairy Queen, the grandkids ask me if I'm going to order another turkey Blizzard. There are smiles every time a reference to that moment is mentioned.

I tell stories. Some are tales of a different time, and most have been heard. It's part of the changing of the generational guard.

I remember one that my dad used to tell. He told me he skipped school to go fishing and then hung the stringer of fish on the superintendent's car. He got caught, but I don't remember his punishment.

Stories that give us a chuckle are the best ones. On a recent drive up north, my wife and I had an event that generated a new story we couldn't wait to tell our son and his wife upon our arrival at their home in Bemidji.

Looking for a local café, we stopped in a small community and walked into a charming place filled with antiques and old photos. However, we quickly realized that the server was having an awful day.

She barked at us that she would be with us when she got a chance, but there were other people ahead of us. Soon after, an expletive came out of her, and a couple of minutes later, she plopped down a Mountain Dew and a pot of coffee at our table. We had to tell her we did not order this. That didn't go over well; she said more bad words as she tried to figure out which table the drinks belonged to.

We knew we had better be ready to order when and if she came back, so we quickly reviewed the menu. We looked at each other and were prepared to bail out the back door when she suddenly appeared at our table. She looked stressed. We ordered, and I was as kind as I could be. I get it, businesses are shorthanded.

I felt a BLT sandwich would be an easy and quick item to make, and my wife ordered a veggie melt. The server said to the table occupants next to me, "You know those dreams you have about a nightmare job, well, I'm living it today." The customers smiled uncomfortably.

Our food came, and I took the first bite of my bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. I took a second bite. Then I slowly lifted up the bread and found my BLT did not contain any bacon. It was an LT sandwich.

My wife told me to say something to the server. I looked at her and said, "There is no way I am complaining about my sandwich." I figured a complaint could send this person over the edge, and I did not want to be the one who caused her to rip off her apron, throw it on the floor and storm out.

I also didn't want the cook to be yelled at. I wonder if, at some point, the cook pondered why he had extra bacon on the grill. We ate our meal (my wife did like her veggie melt sandwich), paid our bill, left a big tip, and got out of town.

My vegetarian wife said I didn't need any bacon anyway. Things happen, go with the flow, be kind and tell stories.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .