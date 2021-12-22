SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
A shining light on Westwood Court

Paul Paprocki, with the help of his family, has spent the last 10 years crafting one of the largest and jolliest Christmas light displays in Rochester.

Paul and Teena Paprocki
Paul Paprocki, who is legally blind, and his daughter Teena Paprocki have been decorating Paul's house on the 700 block of Westwood Court Northwest with Christmas lights for the last 10 years. The two are pictured Tuesday with their dogs Gracie Mae, left, and Sophie outside Paul's house.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 22, 2021 12:00 PM
Four months, about 200 hours, 35,000 lights and manual labor.

That’s the formula behind Paul Paprocki’s extravagant Christmas lights display at 702 Westwood Court NW in Rochester, a display he’s spent the last 10 years orchestrating and perfecting.

“When I was a kid, we used to go to this one house that was just really decorated beautifully and that was sort of my inspiration,” Paprocki said. “And as I got bigger and bigger, I said I’m becoming that house where kids can come up and they’ll remember it for the rest of their life. That’s what I wanted — to just give some people a joy to drive by just like I had when I was a kid.”

Paul and Teena Paprocki
Paul Paprocki's home Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Rochester. Paprocki, who is legally blind, and his daughter Teena Paprocki have been decorating Paul's house on the 700 block of Westwood Court Northwest with Christmas lights for the last 10 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The 64-year-old from Rochester started his display with simply putting lights on a big tree in the front yard. The weight of the lights broke the branches on the tree, however, prompting Paprocki to create a 16-foot frame in the shape of a tree so he could put lights on it.

“Well, I really liked it. Everybody seemed to like it, and long story short, 10 years later, I now have 10 of those trees that I made,” he said.

The tree lights led to him outline the house with blue icicle lights, and he liked the look of those so much that he “doubled down.” He topped off the house lights with a big star and stocking so big Santa and all his elves would have trouble filling it.

All this and Paprocki is legally blind.

When he was 16, Paprocki was diagnosed with juvenile macular degeneration, a rare group of inherited eye disorders that causes a person's central vision to be blurry, distorted or have dark areas, according to the American Academy of Opthalmology.

In Paprocki’s case, he’s lost central vision in both his eyes. His eyesight isn't completely lost though because his peripheral vision is intact.

In 48 years he has developed “incredible peripheral vision” — so much so that he coaches figure skating for the Rochester Figure Skating Club.

“My students always try to sneak up behind me and I always say ‘hi,’” Paprocki said. “I did have 48 years of practice in peripheral vision. So it hasn’t really hampered in anything I’m doing.”

Still, Paprocki gets assistance to put up the Christmas lights.

It’s become a family tradition for his daughter, Teena, to help set up the display, and his wife, Diane, helps craft its layout.

“(Teena) loves the lights as much as I do," Paprocki said. "Sometimes I use her as my eyes and make sure everything is functioning correctly.”

Paprocki wants his feats the past 48 years to be an example for kids who face challenges like he did.

“I think I’ve had a lot of people — even my counselors — say pretty much my life was over,” he said. “But I thought if there are kids out there, and there’s something that they’re trying to overcome, it’s nice to see somebody who’s dealt with something sort of difficult for 48 years and come through normal and had a really, really good life.”

120120.N.RPB.CHRISTMAS.LIGHTS.01817.jpg
Teena Paprocki helps put the finishing touches on the Christmas light display at her dad, Paul Paprocki's home Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

