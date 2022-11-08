A shot, a quip, and an attempted assassination

While preparing to leave a conference hall in Rome on April 7, 1926, Dr. Alfred W. Adson of Rochester heard what sounded like a firecracker.

Adson and other attendees at the International Congress of Surgeons had just listened to remarks by Benito Mussolini, Italy’s fascist premier.

“The people were just beginning to leave the capitol building where the sessions had been held and where Mussolini had been the guest of honor,” Adson told the Post-Bulletin. As Adson and his wife, Lora, lingered in the assembly hall talking to acquaintances among the international guests, a crowd outside could be heard cheering Mussolini as he departed.

Suddenly, they heard a loud noise. “Jokingly,” Adson said, “I remarked to Mrs. Adson, ‘That sounds like the crack of a rifle. Someone has taken a shot at Mussolini.’”

But this wasn’t a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No sooner had the words been said when cries and shrieks came from the court and the news that he had been shot in the face reached us,” Adson said.

A mentally unstable woman had fired at Mussolini with a revolver as he approached his car. Although the woman shot from point-blank range, the bullet only grazed Mussolini’s nose. At the moment the shot rang out, Mussolini had turned his head to look up at a balcony.

With numerous physicians on hand, Mussolini quickly received medical attention — more than he wanted, according to reports. “It wasn’t the Englishwoman who nearly killed me, but the doctors,” Mussolini was quoted by his widow, Rachele, in her memoirs. With typical bravado, Mussolini told her, “It was a medical congress, and a score of them jumped on me, all hoping for the honor of saving Mussolini. I was afraid I’d never survive the crush and had to fight my way out with fists.”

“The officers soon cleared us out of the room and the building,” Adson later recalled, “but Mrs. Adson and I got a good place just outside, close to the entrance through which Mussolini would soon pass to the carriage after receiving first aid dressing.”

Mussolini would survive other assassination attempts, including one just five months later. He eventually led Italy into World War II as an ally of Adolf Hitler’s Germany, but his country did not fare well. As Italy descended into chaos near the end of the war, Mussolini was captured and executed by anti-fascist partisans on April 28, 1945.

Meanwhile, Adson, who was already recognized as a pioneering Mayo Clinic surgeon at the time he attended the 1926 medical conference in Rome, would continue to refine the practice of neurosurgery.

When Adson began his work at Mayo in 1914, surgery on the brain had been regarded largely as futile. But through the work of Adson and other Mayo physicians, neurosurgery became more common and more successful. In 1921, he became head of the new Section of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo.

During his 35 years at Mayo, Adson trained dozens of visiting surgery fellows, many of whom then returned to their home states and countries to further advance the practice of neurosurgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Nov. 12, 1951, while attending another medical conference, this time in Minneapolis, Adson suffered a heart attack and died. He was 64 years old.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.