ABC 6 News anchor Laura Lee makes a career move after 13 years in Rochester

ROCHESTER — ABC 6 News anchor Laura Lee’s path to television news was different from that of most young reporters. Lee didn’t bounce out of college into an anchor job right away. She was already enmeshed in life’s responsibilities. Lee was the mother of three young children when, in perhaps the biggest gamble of her life, she made the move to Austin from Minneapolis to launch her on-air news career.

Now 13 years later, Lee is making another career move. Lee, 38, is heading to Duluth to become the main anchor of the NBC station in Duluth, Northern News Now.

Now with her oldest, Nevelyn, prepared to graduate from John Marshall High School this spring, Lee, 38, felt the time was right.

"The decision may be a surprise to some, to be honest," Lee said on our Facebook page Monday. "It was a surprise to me , too. Duluth was my first choice more than a decade ago when I started my career as a reporter, but God took me to southern Minnesota. Now, God is taking me back there."

You started as an evening reporter in Austin in 2010 before moving to evening anchor in Rochester nine months later. Being the mother of three children all under the age of 5 (she is now the mother of four), what was that like?

I arrived in Austin, Minnesota, in the middle of nowhere because I had no family down here. But it was a foot in the door. And so I took a chance. At that point, I told my then husband, "If I don’t do this now, I think I’m going to regret it.” I took a pay cut to come down here. At the time, I was working for the school district in Minneapolis and I worked part-time at KSTP. And then I took the job in Austin and was making $9 an hour. It’s insane.

How long did you expect to stay?

I told myself, you know, let me do one contract cycle or year to get my foot in the door, get a few years under my belt and then move on to the next market. Never did I imagine that I would stay 13 years. But it has been a huge honor. And this community has been great to us.

Why are you leaving now?

There have been moments in the past 13 years here that I wanted to try something different and challenge myself. It’s always been a dream to work and return home to Minneapolis. So much life happened. I went through a divorce. I just made the decision to stay for my kids, to keep them with their friends, their school district. As a single mom, raising four kids, I was going to make sure that they were my priority. And so I put opportunities that I had on hold, because I was given opportunities to go to Birmingham (Alabama) down south, to Milwaukee and even to Minneapolis as a reporter several years ago.

You’re been at ABC News for 13 years. What do you think about now that you’re on the verge of departing?

I’m going to cry just thinking about that question. It was so emotional when I announced it two weeks ago. You just never know the impact when you do stories. I know what they mean to me, but you never know what you mean to them. When I announced my departure, I was inundated with messages online and via text. I took days to go through all the messages. And it was so overwhelming, because these are people that have been watching for 13 years. And like they said, you become a part of their families, their households and their daily routines, and you don’t realize that.

How did you get into TV news in the first place?

I wanted to be a writer. I wanted to work for the Star Tribune. So I went to school for journalism. And I had some professors and advisors suggest I try TV. You’re good at shooting and just reporting in general. You have a keen sense of talking to people, of understanding human emotion. So I went for journalism broadcast, graduated with a degree at the University of St. Thomas. But then I got married and had babies before I could take my first TV job as a reporter. Most reporters right out of college, they’re young, they’re single, they can go anywhere and do anything. I just needed to be in a newsroom. I needed to feel the electricity of a newsroom.

Laura Lee, left, talks with Elizabeth Nida Obert and John Vitek during Dancing for the Arts in 2016. Post Bulletin file photo

What stories will you remember over the past 13 years?

Oh my God, so many. My first story where I really felt like, “God, we really have a profound job” and have this huge ability to share some really personal moments was when I met a family, a young couple in Owatonna, and their baby was dying. Alex, he was not even a year old. He was maybe 8 months old, and he was dying from a rare disease. They decided to just take him off life support, come home and love him until his last days. And they allowed me into their home, and I shared their story. And she texts me and she said, “He went and went peacefully.” And I just remember crying at night, just crying. I’ll never forget that story.

And the huge series I did on all the cancer kids in Kasson. For me, it was a huge in-depth series. These were families that were going through some really tough moments. And they all couldn’t understand why 12 kids who were diagnosed with cancer within a two-year span. We lost one of those kids, but seeing those kids in remission now, grown up. They’re all young adults now. It’s incredible. That’s a story I’ll always remember.

Is there anything you won’t miss about what will become your old job?

What I won’t miss? Gosh, I don’t know. I really don’t know. That’s a great question.

Can I just tell you that I knew I was gonna strike out on that question.

I try to stay positive. It has been an honor and a privilege to be well-received and so loved. My kids and I are just so grateful.

