Abe Kamara restoring more than justice in community

ROCHESTER — For Abe Kamara restorative justice isn’t just his job, he’s seen it in action.

Kamara, originally from Liberia, moved to the U.S. with his family in 2004. After getting a degree in theology from a small Bible college in Dayton, Ohio, Kamara moved to Minnesota. Volunteer hours required to be a youth minister had him to Rochester twice weekly before a joke of “maybe we should just move to Rochester” had him and his now-wife calling Rochester home.

Kamara is the program manager for Three Rivers Restorative Justice, which has its offices in Christ United Methodist Church on the edge of downtown Rochester. About a year old, the organization brings people together for conversations aimed at healing wrongs.

Even in its early days, the program is seeing success. Kamara described a case involving a 15-year-old who, along with two friends, caused about $15,000 worth of damage to golf carts.

The owner of the golf course where the damage occurred agreed to the restorative justice process and, after a hesitant start, a resolution was reached.

“Now what was so amazing about the guy who's had a financial loss and has damages to his golf course, he's like, ‘I don’t want a financial aspect back. I just want three things to help him move forward from the situation,’” Kamara said.

The three things included a sit-downwith the boy and his parents to get to know each other better, a report on how the boy was doing in school and the possibility of a job in the spring parking and cleaning golf carts.

So tell me a little bit about your journey to restorative justice work.

Being from Africa, I mean Liberia specifically, that was something we did. That was just part of growing up. That was the practice there.

Best practices would be whenever you had issues or differences with your neighbors, you were to call on an elder from one family with an elder from another family to sit down and kind of talk out what happened, who was impacted by what happened.

They get to hear what was going on with you that you caused harm to people in the community and then both parties who are involved get to decide what moving forward looks like.

That was my experience with it. It would have been 12 years now -- it became real for me when my oldest sister was murdered and having to work that process. She was beaten to death by her boyfriend. So working that process that was like a firsthand check, then and there, kind of going through it.

So after that whole process, I was working at Damascus Way when I found out about Three Rivers when they were just about starting off and it started piquing my interest.

I went through the training and I was a volunteer for about a year before this position came open. After that year period, I decided to apply for it, or I was encouraged to apply for it. I went through the process, it took about three months. Started off with 10 people but someway, somehow God was involved and I ended up getting the call and getting the job.

What is restorative justice? How would you explain it to someone who doesn't know?

There are three key points to restorative justice. I'll give an example. Our criminal justice system says 'you broke a law, you have to be punished for that law.' It's cause and effect.

Restorative justice says 'you did something wrong, you broke into your neighbor's house, you violated a relationship between two people.'

So the restorative part will be sitting across from that person, and one: giving that person who was harmed the voice to express what and how their life was impacted by that decision that you decided to make.

Two: you who caused the harm, you get to hear that, respond to that, by apologizing and getting to the point where you get to talk about what was going on in your own life that caused you to be committing crime.

So then you get to look at your own life and see what's going on and why you are causing harm on the next person and moving forward. The restorative piece, if you will, is then what you would need from us to move forward. So it's important, especially with these smaller communities, where people still see each other after this stuff happens.

The goal is how do you get to the place where you harm somebody, but you are able to see them in a grocery store and not have that feeling come back up.

That is restorative justice.

What's something you're passionate about outside of work or what's something that you do for fun or a hobby?

A couple of things. I started getting into shooting. I went and got my conceal and carry. I kind of like that.

Since we live in Minnesota, when it's warm enough, I do a lot of mountain biking and I just hang out when my kids -- I have three. An 8-year-old, a 5-year-old in June and my daughter who was 3 this month going on 30.

I hang out with kids and just try to try to be there because the work needs to happen in your community as far as impacting the places you live, but it starts at home.

Is there anything you didn't get a chance to say?

I'm grateful for being in Rochester.

We see all around the country, we're talking about police shootings, that stuff that's happening. I have a brother-in-law that is a police officer in La Crosse, Wis., so I get to see and understand from that point of view. But I also get to see and understand from being Black because I've lived that and being a teenager going through all that stuff.

So I'm grateful for how the system partners here -- system partners, judges, the county, community corrections -- how they are involved in just being in the community trying to make sure some of these things do not happen here.

It doesn't take all the worry away, but for sure it helps. I'm kind of glad to be in a community that's like that.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .