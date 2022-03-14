SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Exclusive
Community

After 160 years -- and 44 male mayors -- Kim Norton took over as Rochester's first female leader

Kim Norton
Kim Norton became Rochester's first female mayor in 2019.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
March 14, 2022
ROCHESTER — Kim Norton didn’t really think about becoming the first woman mayor of Rochester until it happened.

Norton has always been clear about her reasons for running for mayor: She wanted to work on policy and help shape the direction Rochester took during Destination Medical Center and recent expansion.

It was never about being the first woman mayor of Rochester in 160 years. In fact, she didn’t really take it into account until people started highlighting it during the election.

“There’s some additional weight, a sense of responsibility to do a good job as the first woman,” she admits.

However, Norton had put in the work for it. After eight years on the school board, 10 years in the state house, and decades of volunteer work, she was more than qualified for a job that was, before she arrived, largely ceremonial.

The Rochester mayor has veto power over city council actions, but has little ability to influence city policy. The city charter puts voting power in the hands of the council.

“It’s a mayoral role of the past, in a smaller town (of Rochester),” she says.

Our current mayor hopes to change that—even if she doesn’t benefit from the shifting standards herself.

Eventually, she hopes Rochester will catch up with bigger cities, where the office of the mayor has significant influence over public policy.

“It has to happen at some point,” she says.

In the meantime, Norton is doing what she can to educate Rochesterites about coming changes (she knows change without education will only lead to resistance) and problem-solving (see: the increased bike space on Broadway and upcoming Bloomberg Grant projects focused on construction and funding for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women).

Her advice for future city officials: Get to know the community—as much of it as possible, through volunteer positions with a range of foci. “Steep yourself” in jobs you’re passionate about, and work for partnerships and collaborations—not just advocacy.

And above all, be open to information and opinions that counter your thoughts. Leadership positions take work, she says, and speaking for the common good involves lots and lots of listening, first.

“When you’re in a governance role, it isn’t just about your opinion or your desires—it’s about what’s best for the community,” she says.

