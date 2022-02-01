Airplane crash reverberates with rock 'n roll fans still today

February makes us shiver, and what happened on a cold winter night in February 1959 drove Don McLean to write an iconic song, “American Pie.”

The song, which recounts McLean’s reaction to the death of Buddy Holly in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, in northern Iowa, will surely be reprised when McLean appears next week at the annual Winter Dance Party commemoration at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

It was at the Surf that Holly, along with the acts in the Winter Dance Party rock ‘n’ roll tour, performed the night before the fatal plane crash.

In the days before modern concert tours, stars would pile into a bus and travel from town to town performing each night. In the case of the 1959 Winter Dance Tour, the schedule called for shows in 24 cities over the course of three weeks by Holly, Dion & the Belmonts, the “Big Bopper” Richardson, and Richie Valens.

The tour pulled into Clear Lake on Feb. 2 with the heater on the bus broken. The performers were cold and sick.

These were some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll at the time, with Holly clearly an artist of the first rank. His music influenced generations of artists, including most famously the Beatles.

Holly’s biggest hits, “Oh Boy,” “Maybe Baby,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” and “It’s so Easy,” were featured in his 11-song set before 1,100 fans at the Surf.

After the show, a tired and cold Holly rented a small airplane for the trip to the tour’s next stop in Moorhead, Minn. Waylon Jennings, a member of Holly’s band at the time, gave his seat to Richardson, who was suffering from the flu. Another Holly band member, Tommy Allsup, lost a coin flip with Valens for the last seat on the plane.

The three young rockers arrived at the Mason City airport about midnight. The plane took off at 12:55 a.m. As it turned to head northwest, observers at the airport could see the plane’s tail light appear to be gradually descending. Attempts to make radio contact with pilot Roger Peterson were unsuccessful.

Fearing the worst, a search was begun. Finally, at 9:30 the next morning, the wreckage of the plane was found against a wire fence in a snow-covered farm field about five miles from the airport. There were no survivors.

In the years since the crash, both the Surf and the crash field itself have become pilgrimage sites for fans of Holly, Richardson and Valens. The Surf has been restored with original furnishings, including the pay phone used by Holly and Valens on the night of the crash.

The venerable ballroom still hosts concerts by rock and country acts. This year’s Winter Dance Party, Feb. 3-5, will feature Los Lobos (which recorded the soundtrack for a 1987 Valens biopic), as well as McLean.

As for the field where the plane crashed, a walking trail to the site is marked by an oversized pair of Holly’s famous black-rimmed eyeglasses.

In McLean’s song, which was No. 1 on the charts 50 years ago this week, Feb. 3 is said to be “the day the music died.”

In fact, it has continued to be very much alive.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.