All around Med City, 'Shh' is the word

At the request Rochester's police chief, signs implored people to keep quiet.

2009006102.jpg
Officers from the First National Bank standing on Second Ave SW are trying to keep the noise levels down.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
September 27, 2022 09:00 AM
By the mid-1930s, downtown Rochester was home to several hospitals including The Worrell and The Colonial. Add to that, the hospital wards operating in the Damon and Kahler hotels and, of course, the two main buildings of the "World Famous," and one had a good case for establishing “quiet zones” on city streets.

Rochester police chief Louis J. Claude told the city council that he had received a request from one of the hospitals for the signs, but he believed that all such institutions should be included in the project.

Chief Claude also favored a recommendation made by Alderman J.T. Lemmon that caution signs be placed in boulevards near the city’s schools. Both actions were passed by the council in September 1935.

The signs would remain in place for over 30 years until the new Methodist Hospital combined the services of the smaller units into one location.

noise annoys.jpg
As the nurse says, "Noise annoys."
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

