Exclusive
Community

All that changed was the name over the door

One of Rochester's early filling stations slowly morphed into an auto parts store.

By Lee Hilgendorf
May 03, 2022 07:00 AM
4683011.jpg
Walter Scharf operated the Square Deal Oil Co, and Rochester Battery &amp; Supply into the early 1940s.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

When the Rochester Oil Company opened its Station #2 at 11 East Center Street in 1921, it was one of seven filling stations in the city. Over the next two decades, the only thing that changed at the little station was the name over the front door.

In 1929, Rochester Oil Co. would be sold to the Shell Oil Co. When Shell abandoned the station in 1933, it was reopened, appropriately enough, as The Little White Shack, a business responsible for the great gas war of 1935. Prices dropped to 8 cents a gallon that summer, before tax.

In the late 1930s, Walter Scharf operated the station as Square Deal Oil. As his interest in the automobile parts business grew, it became known as Rochester Battery and Supply Co.

When World War II forced rationing of gasoline, Scharf stopped pumping gas to concentrate on auto parts, leaving only 65 other filling stations in Rochester.

P1030966.JPG
11 East Center Street as it looks today.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

