Amara Mozammel: A collective consciousness is not only impossible, it's undesirable

As a 14-year-old amid COVID-19, I became drawn to a TV show. I was entranced by the precarious balance between its plot, human-made machines battling mysterious alien beings, with its core--human condition, relationships, and psychological tolls.

However, one thing stuck out to me in particular: the show’s concept of “heaven.” Rather than soul ascension, the plot is driven by a choice between persevering our individual selves or rid suffering from the world by having our souls merged into one consciousness in the form of orange goop.

This raised many questions for me as a kid. These questions included: What does it mean for our souls to merge and become one? Is it possible for us to share another creature’s conscious experience? And if given the chance, should we all live in some psychologically apocalyptic goo?

To understand how a full sharing of consciousness might work, we have to look at Philosopher Thomas Nagel’s philosophy “What is It Like to Be a Bat?” His argument goes like this: Though bats are quite similar to us, especially compared to creatures such as bugs or mysterious weapon-wielding aliens, they experience things that we find inconceivable. Though we can attempt to imagine what it’s like to be born blind or to use echolocation, in reality the only being that understands what it’s like to be a bat is a bat.

Even if we imagine and to some extent attempt to behave like a bat, we’re only comparing our experiences to those of a bat. Nagel argues that we might be able to understand the bat's behavior and physiology, but we won’t be able to understand the bat’s qualitative experience.

“But wait a minute,” you might argue, “we don’t understand a bat because we’re completely different creatures!” How similar or different does our cognitive appraisal need to be?

Unfortunately for us, this premise isn't just between different creatures, but Nagel can apply these differences to everyone with a different cognitive perspective. Think about it this way. Even when someone incredibly close to us shares a negative moment in their life, the most we can do is empathize and attempt to understand. However, we cannot fathom how it truly feels for them.

Even though people can take up viewpoints thoroughly different from their own, the possibility of a true merging of souls seems sadly out of reach. In this sense, the show portrays life’s suffering to stem from our inability to comprehend others' cognitive perceptions, and this becomes a fundamentally difficult choice for our protagonist.

So how should we imagine having one collective consciousness? Well, by breaking the barriers between our souls, we would all be able to truly understand each other, and the objective goal is to have loneliness and suffering disappear. We would all be able to fundamentally understand each other in a way that wasn’t previously possible.

The big question is, is it worth it? The answer that our main character resolutely comes to understand is, no. While we would have the ultimate freedom in the void of a singular consciousness, our identities would have nothing firm to grasp onto. Our individual “shape” wouldn’t be able to define who we are without the contexts of others. In this void, people would have nothing to separate their existence from others.

By rejecting this state of being, our protagonist decides that even though we must carry the burden of its costs, it is worth it to preserve our individuality.

Amara Mozammel is a senior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .