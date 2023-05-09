Amara Mozammel: Attention is the act of being human

If you were a farmer from 1845 to 1847, you might have noticed an eccentric and ragged man wandering around a pond.

This man was Henry David Thoreau, and in 1845 he ran away from all the noise in Massachusetts and isolated himself in a little cabin overlooking Walden Pond. One day, a local passed by Theoreau’s cabin on his way to work and saw Thoreau overlooking the water. On his way home, he noticed that Thoreau was still in the same spot, pondering the same sight.

While Thoreau’s story pushes to the extreme, it’s nearly impossible to imagine doing that nowadays. With phones blowing up around the clock, we have voluntarily brought all the noise and distractions into the comfort of our homes. If we saw someone looking out of a window for hours on end, we might think they’re high.

But if we look a little deeper, almost all the great leaders and thinkers of the past depended on these long stretches of isolated thinking time. Soren Kierkegaard lived as a hermit and only joined common society during one of his “people baths.” Nikola Tesla spent lengthy hours in his laboratory experimenting. Even the gregarious Theodore Roosevelt disappeared into the library for long periods of time before returning to his Harvard social life.

While I am by no means arguing that turning into a hermit will make you a genius, for these great thinkers the long periods of isolation were not eccentric quirks but indispensable.

Understanding attention

When we think of attention, we typically attribute it to school.

“Attention” seemed to mean meticulously following step-by-step instructions and “knowledge” the final answer in conforming to those steps. After nearly a decade of this type of learning, we’ve made ourselves into answer-finding machines, instead of curious thinkers.

When people enter adulthood, our brains are still stuck in the pattern of needing answers and conforming to strict guidelines. With our phones constantly supplying us with answers, there’s virtually no room for us to think for ourselves.

But the wisest of people viewed learning in a different light. Twentieth century musician and philosopher Simone Weil taught her students to “seek problems in geometry” instead of craving for answers. On top of that, she refused to give out grades, advocating learning as an activity rather than an indoctrination. Thoreau had a similar view. He thought most people were caught up looking at things with preconceived ideas without really seeing them.

Attention to these people was the cultivation of curiosity and critical thinking. Using it well will allow us to see the world as it is instead of relying on received ideas or opinions.

Deliberate reading

As a student in the modern world, I’ve heard a fair share of criticism that people have about teens and technology. “I can’t even assign anything over 40 pages long these days. They just won’t sit down and read!” I overheard a teacher saying.

But in the students’ defense, technology alone is not the problem. On its own, it gives us more access to knowledge than ever. Knowing is not the problem of our time, but understanding is a completely different story.

During the 19th century, Parisian streets were littered with newsprints. People read them in cafes, on the train, and in front of stores. Some might exclaim in a fit of nostalgia: “People in the past were always reading!” But 19th century novelist Gustave Flaubert saw these readers in a very different light.

The newspaper, for Flaubert, promoted a new kind of stupidity he called: La Betise. The idiot, with the power of mass media on his side, can get to the cutting edge of science, literature, and philosophy, but he is still an idiot. He knows a lot without understanding because he never bothered to engage knowledge with sustained attention.

The ripple effects of attention

The awareness of the culture we’re in and its limitations is important to acknowledge. In this post, we’ve explored attention only regarding learning, but it goes deeper than that. In friendships, for example, attention allows us to put our prejudice aside and face a person as they are. In politics, attention lets us observe events from a distance, instead of leaping to our first impulse to prove the opponent wrong.

To put it simply, attention is the act of being human.

Amara Mozammel is a senior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .