Amara Mozammel: Seeing clear-cut forests opened my eyes to nature's fragility

The first time I felt betrayed was on a long, winding stretch of the highway from Nebraska to Wyoming.

It was a family road trip, a two-week-long excursion with plenty of stops to hike, explore and immerse ourselves in nature. For me, much of the car ride was spent staring out the window at the beautiful scattered hills and mountains as techno music faded into the backdrop of my earbuds. However, my attention was solely focused on the noble Engelmann spruce and Subalpine fir trees that lined the roads. I remember thinking about how beautiful it was and how well nature was conserved for miles and miles.

Before we reached our next destination, my family pulled over to the roadside to stretch our legs and explore some of the woods. I remember walking ahead, eager to explore the undergrowth. But as I walked deeper, I stumbled across something that shocked me.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the very center of the woods, I stood across a massive clearing. A stumpy wasteland. Resembling a giant plucked fowl, the land was filled with sawdust and slash, remnants of where former red underbrush and green trees used to live.

As it turns out, there were two things I learned that day:



Spruce and fir trees are excellent materials for home building. Trees in national forests were treated differently from those in national parks.

Suddenly, the never-ending slopes of trees across the mountains didn't seem like bountiful preservation. Instead, we were driving through the thinnest artery of a pretend life, a piece of lining wrapped around a crater the size of a state. The forest was a pure prop, a bit of clever artistry. And the curtain of trees was just a few dozen movie extras hired to fill a scene.

I stumbled onto a fantasy well kept from most eyes. I was shocked by the purposeful, simpleminded, and sickeningly effective ruse the high-lining curtain of trees pulled. Every mile of it duped me, just like it was planned to. People could drive through the entire state without ever noticing the empty patches of land.

It opened my eyes to my own neighborhood. I watched as more and more backyard forestry was cut down. On Saturday mornings, I listened as the motors of the city lawn mower replaced bird calls. The sight of deer and turkeys became rare, while new commercial buildings and ventures seemed to pop up monthly. Even the ideal American lawn, with its lack of flora and fauna, showed just how much distance there was from nature.

Last autumn, as I took a small hike across the small patch of forestry still preserved in the back of my house, I found a tiny hickory seed. Out of some odd determination or rebellion, I planted the seed in the soft soil of commercial land. While I didn’t think it amounted to much, the following summer, I found a small stick peeking its head out in its place. And it made perfect sense -- my tiny gardening project growing alongside my stockpile of awareness and knowledge. While I recognize that my small, most likely insignificant rebellion will hardly have an impact, it still served as an important reminder. That life has a way of attempting to preserve its future. Through memory, knowledge, and human determination.

Filled with the pain of the world's development in recent decades, I’ve read many books explaining the effects of deforestation. But nothing felt as close to seeing it with my own eyes. Five years ago, I would not have had the patience to follow the stories of people who see what others choose to ignore: that humanity is depleting its habitat's resources at a speed nature can't cope with and that we are unlikely to stop the trend because doing so would mean dismantling our most cherished religion: the idea of ownership and growth.

Amara Mozammel is a senior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .