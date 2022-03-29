Amelia Vrieze: Ice show has made many lasting memories

The Rochester Figure Skating show has been a part of my life since before I ever set foot on an ice rink. It’s also been a part of Rochester’s life for longer than you might think. The first indoor ice rink in southern Minnesota was built in Rochester in 1938, as part of the Auditorium (now known as the Mayo Civic Center), funded by the famous Mayo brothers themselves. It was small, at 88 feet by 145 feet, but it was the only operating indoor ice rink in our area until 1968.

The first annual ice show was held in 1940, only a year after the founding of the Rochester Figure Skating Club. It’s a tradition older than most everyone I know. I wish I could’ve seen what it was like, far before today’s modern sound board and lighting system.

Eventually, the annual ice show moved to the Rochester Recreation Center’s much larger rink. The first ice show I can remember attending was “It’s Time” in 2010. I was entranced by the lights and spectacle, and the combination of music and movement reminded me of the theater.

My sibling started skating with the Rochester Figure Skating Club in 2012, but it was another two years before I followed suit. The skating show was the main reason I wanted to join.

Now I wasn’t just watching the ice show, I was in the ice show. Those amazing older skaters whose names I tracked in the programs throughout the years were now standing next to me and waving as my group got on and off the ice. I venerated them like they were Olympians.

I was the tallest skater in the Learn2Skate group my first year in the show, and that was the case for many years. I started a bit later than many young skaters, and I only skated from November to April. Every year I worked hard to try to catch up, but skating was never the “priority” in my life. Between swimming, choir, piano, and school, I had enough time to take about two skating “tests” a year. If I failed to pass a level or missed a test day, all I could do was try again next year.

Skating is not something I’m naturally good at. I breezed through many things as a child -- skating was not one of them. With a sore back, wobbly ankles, and asthma, my body seemed determined to rebel against every stride. I was too stubborn to give up. All I wanted was to do cool moves to a cool song in a cool outfit, even if it took years.

This year is my eighth and my last ice show. My last few years of skating with RFSC seemed to fly by, especially after the 2020 show was canceled. I’ve improved a lot since I started, and my love for skating has only grown. I may not have an ice show to train for next year, but I hope this hobby is one I can continue to find joy in.

You can watch me in my final show Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24.

Amelia Vrieze is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

