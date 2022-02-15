SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Amelia Vrieze: My advice to you is do look up

The night sky is filled with wonders. All you have to do is open your eyes.

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07345.jpg
Amelia Vrieze Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Amelia Vrieze
February 15, 2022 10:30 AM
Do you remember the first time you saw the night sky? Probably not. How about this: do you remember the first time you were actually able to see the Milky Way galaxy?

I do, or at least the first time it was pointed out to me. Before that, my first memories of the stars were staring out the car window through half-closed eyelids on long road trips, trying to find a “first star” to make a wish on.

Isn’t it sad how the more humanity reaches towards the stars, the more we push them further from our view? Our knowledge about astronomy is more accessible and extensive than any other generation in history, but at our bright city centers we can hardly see the stars anymore due to light pollution. There are only a few places left where you can still view the full beauty of the night sky.

As we launch more and more satellites into space, precisely pinpointing our locations and transmitting data across the world, we are also blocking out clear pictures of the sky for our telescopes back on Earth. Not to mention the bands of space debris left behind from all of our orbital endeavors.

Our cities grow taller and reach towards the sky, thousands of twinkling lights clustering across the surface of the globe and outshining the glow of their distant mirrors. Lighted streets make the nighttime safer, and our daily activity has broken the circadian rhythm, and yet that still doesn’t give us opportunity for stargazing.

Sometimes I get overwhelmed while looking at pictures of the stars. Can you imagine seeing that full display, every night? I can’t imagine I could ever get tired of it. We may have modern technology, but our ancestors had the sky.

Astronomy is possibly the oldest science. Every human since the beginning of our species has looked up at the same moon that we can see now. Maybe some of the stars have shifted, but they’re still older than everything you know and everything you will ever know. The light that’s reaching you has traveled for thousands of years and trillions of miles. It’s a great lesson on perspective. Everyone you’ve ever known is on this tiny speck surrounded by insurmountable emptiness, and all of the world’s problems, and city lights, and satellites don’t have any effect on the vast webbed membrane of the universe. The night sky is still there, and will be there long after we all are gone.

It’s still worth it to stargaze, by the way. I’m not trying to dissuade you. Whether it's viewing a meteor shower in the largest protected wilderness in America or standing in your own driveway on the coldest January night to watch a Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse paint the moon in brilliant scarlet and pale blue. You just have to know where -- and when -- to look.

Amelia Vrieze is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
