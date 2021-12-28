Amelia Vrieze: Seems harder this year to get in the Christmas spirit

The ghosts are back. They’re knocking at the door of the holiday season, ready to be let in. The glittering nostalgia of Christmases past, the unusually simplified and subdued figure of this year’s festivities, and the vague shadow of anxiety about the years to come. Perhaps acknowledging these spirits will finally get me into the Christmas spirit.

What is Christmas spirit? It’s something that’s hard to define. Is it the way that you feel about the season? Is it the way that you think others should feel? Is it an intrinsic quality of this time, or something to achieve?

When I was a kid, being excited for Christmas was a given. My Christmas Past is full of snow forts and pine needles, shiny bulbs and blinking lights, torn paper and emptied plates. Christmas Past is tinged with a magic that the future whispers may never return. A chain of traditions snaking through time ties me to each previous year, mixing together like a batch of cookies in my head into the Idea of Christmas. A Christmas that never happened; only a sum total of joyous moments to reflect on. Is that what’s responsible for the warm, fuzzy feeling that usually accompanies thoughts of the holiday season?

If the spirit of Christmas Present took me by the hand this year, what would it have to show me? We’re all a bit of a Scrooge right now, I think. We’re tired after another long year. We hoard our time together like a miser -- as if it could all be stolen from us at a moment’s notice if we dare to loosen our grip.

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of selfless giving -- but many have been giving all year round. In a time of increased isolation, we’ve gravitated towards a fend-for-yourself attitude, just when we need each other most. We’ve been taking each other for granted, and I think I’ve taken Christmas for granted too.

As we’re hit with a new wave of the pandemic, many are spending the holiday season in the hospital, unable to see their loved ones. Others have the duty of taking care of them, even on Christmas. Still others are trapped apart, either by distance or health concerns. If your Christmas Present feels a little bleak, you’re not alone in feeling alone. No wonder it’s difficult to have Christmas spirit under these conditions.

Then there’s Christmas Future: that hulking shadow in the corner of the room wordlessly directing your attention towards sinister omens. Christmas Future makes no promises, only suggestions. For instance, the creeping fear that the next Christmas will still be this way, or that we’ll never have a “normal” one again. Maybe Christmas spirit from this perspective is having the faith to believe we’re halfway out of the dark. It’s hard, when it seems like every light at the end of the tunnel is snuffed out just before we reach it.

It’s been a tough year. In the season of giving, maybe it’s time to give ourselves a break. If Christmas carols and holiday movies aren’t enough to get me in the spirit anymore, maybe I just need to shift my focus. This year is going to be my first extended family Christmas gathering since 2018. Maybe the spirit of Christmas is simply making the lives of those around you a little brighter, whoever you’re able to be with. That’s why we give gifts, isn’t it? That’s why we create magic. That’s why we sing. Hopefully it will be enough to lift my spirits, and get rid of these pesky spirits.

Amelia Vrieze is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.